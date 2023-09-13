Boys golf: Ottumwa wins Iowa Alliance triangular

WATERLOO — Chase Thompson and Logan Storto posted rounds of 39 to lead the charge for the Ottumwa High School boys golf team on Tuesday during an Iowa Alliance conference triangular at Gates Park Golf Course in Waterloo.
Ottumwa, playing in a nine-hole meet for the first time this season, posted a score of 162 easily scoring wins over Waterloo East and Des Moines East. The Trojans posted a score of 228 on their home course while Des Moines East finished with a score of 241.
Stephen Brinegar returned the course for the Bulldogs, posting a score of 40 for the Bulldogs. Milo Canny came in with a 44 to round out the scoring for the Ottumwa boys.
Ottumwa returns to the course on Thursday at the Joe August Invitational in Marshalltown. Action at Elmwood Country Club tees off at 10 a.m.
