BURLINGTON – Cale Leonard claimed medalist honors for the seventh time this season, posting an impressive four-under par round of 68 on Thursday as the Ottumwa High School boys golf team wrapped up the regular season on the same course they will be opening postseason play on next week.
Ottumwa finished with a team score of 343, losing a dual at the Burlington Golf Club to the hosting Grayhounds. Both teams will compete on the same course in the Class 4A district tournament on Tuesday starting at 10 a.m.