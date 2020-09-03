Mitch Wood chips a ball from just off the green during action on Thursday at Cedar Creek Golf Course in Ottumwa. Wood posted the fourth-best individual score of a CIML Metro Conference quadrangular with a front-nine score of 41, helping the Ottumwa boys golf team edge out Des Moines Hoover, Des Moines Lincoln and Des Moines East for the first win of the season. It might also be the only meeting for Ottumwa this fall against a conference opponent after the announcement Thursday by Des Moines Public Schools that all in-person sports and activities at member schools will be suspended as of Monday, Sept. 8.