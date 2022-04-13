ALBIA — Evan Smith played a steady round of golf on Tuesday at the Albia Country Club, leading the way to a big day on the course for the Knoxville boys golf team.
Smith posted consecutive birdies to close out his 18-hole round, staying at or below par throughout the day at the Albia Invitational to bring home individual medalist honors while leading the Panthers to the team championship. Finishing with a three-under par score of 69, Smith beat Fairfield junior Max Weaton by six shots for the top individual honors while pacing the Panthers to a team round of 331, beating out Albia by 17 strokes and Fairfield by 18 at the Blue Demons' home tournament.
Albia edged the Trojans for second place with five golfers posting rounds of 90 or better. Landen Simpson finished with the top overall individual score for the Blue Demons with a round of 85, edging Connor Fisher by two strokes while Garin Grinstead and Cael Schofield both finished the day with matching scores of 88 at their home tournament.
Weaton posted a pair of birdies during his round, including a birdie to open his back nine on the par-4 opening hole at the Albia Country Club. Sam Weaton also cracked the top five for the Trojans with a steady 18-hole score of 83, finishing 11-over-par for the tournament to place fourth.
Davis County finished in a tie for fourth place on Tuesday with Chariton as both teams posted team scores of 388. Easton White again led the charge for the Mustangs, finishing the day tied for sixth place at Albia with a round of 85.
White and the Mustangs would bring home their first team championship Wednesday, winning the Schuyler County Invitational with a team score of 344. White edged Mustang teammate Noah Hamm for medalist honors at the Lancaster Country Club, finishing with a championship-winning score of 78 while Hamm posted a 79 to finish as tournament runner-up.
The Centerville boys golf team posted a round of 419 at Albia to finish in sixth place. Colin Miholovich edged Michael Starr for the top scoring honors in the tournament for the Big Reds by two strokes with a final score of 102 as Centerville had five players finish within eight shots of each other in the tournament.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont edged Moravia by four shots for seventh place at Albia, finishing with a team score of 445. Four Rockets were within nine shots of each other during the round, led by a 107 by Hayden McCrea while Kaleb Tempelton led Moravia to an eighth-place round of 449 by posting a 102 for the Mohawks, edging Andrew Harrington by four shots for the team's top individual round.