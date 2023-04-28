LAKE RATHBUN — It's hard to find fault with a five-under-par round of golf.
Evan Smith will take it, although the Knoxville junior felt his day at the Moravia Mohawk Invitational could have been even better. Smith win flag hunting midway through the round at The Preserve Course, setting up an eagle after making the turn to par-5 opening hole following a chip-in for a birdie on the 18th to close out his opening nine.
Smith closed his round with a four-under-par 32 on the front nine, pulling away by four shots from Oskaloosa junior Johnathon Terpstra who overcame a pair of double bogeys to finish with a one-under-par total of 71 posting five birdies and an eagle to finish as the runner-up to Smith.
The round of 67 propelled Knoxville to a 10-stroke win as a team over Albia and Oskaloosa with a team score of 307. All that was accomplished, according to Smith, with a putter that would not completely cooperate.
"It's crazy to say it when you shoot a 67, but I didn't feel like I putted the greatest," Smith said. "Anything outside of 12 feet, I wasn't super confident in. Fortunately, I hit the ball phenomenally and was never in trouble off the tee. When I chipped in on 18, my round really took off.
"I kept the ball in play and I kept hitting it close. Overall, I'd say I played solid."
Smith was somewhat understated about his round, especially compared to how his playing partners viewed the performance.
"I've never seen anything like that in a high school tournament. It was pretty fun to watch," said Centerville junior John White after posting a team-best 86 for the Big Reds competing with Smith for 18 holes. "It just seemed like he was putting with six-to-seven feet of the hole on every approach shot. He had six birdie putts that he just missed. That's six more shots he could have picked up. I could tell he felt like he could have played better, but to shoot a 67 is pretty impressive."
"That kid was on fire," added Fairfield senior Max Weaton after posting a team-best 78 playing in the same group with Smith.
Albia finished as the tournament runner-up thanks to rounds three rounds of 82 posted by Landen Simpson, Grant Powers and Cooper Bradley that allowed the Blue Demons to have the best sixth score in the tiebreaker with Oskaloosa. Cael Schofield brought home the third-place medal from the tournament with an even-par round of 72 that included a two-under 34 on the back nine.
"I took a triple-bogey on my third-to-last hole, so I know I could have earned runner-up for the tournament. Beating a 67, however is pretty tough to beat," Schofield said. "As a team, I know we've got a couple guys that shot in the 80s that could easily shoot in the 70s. That could make a huge difference in our team score. We can definitely feel like we can compete with Knoxville."
Fairfield came away with a seventh-place finish in the 19-team tournament with a team score of 330 while Davis County, led by a round of 79 from Jack Bigsby, finished 13th overall with a team score of 354.
Van Buren County finished just two shots behind the Mustangs in 14th place overall, led to a score of 356 by Riley Bruckman who posted a round of 80 for the Warriors. Centerville, led by White, finished 16th as a team with a score of 364 while Moravia finished with a 394 in their home tournament to place 17th with sophomore Logan Smith leading the Mohawks firing an 86 at The Preserve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.