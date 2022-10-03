DES MOINES — Tough course. Tough competition.
The Ottumwa High School boys golf team's 2022 season came to a close on Monday at A.H. Blank Golf Course. The Bulldogs finished 10th out of 13 teams in the Class 4A district tournament, posting a final team score of 356 finishing 42 shots behind Dowling Catholic for the third and final berth to qualify as a team for the Iowa High School boys state golf tournament.
"The scores didn't turn out the way we wanted, but it was a great learning experience," Ottumwa head boys golf coach Kyle Creamer said. "It will be a big help to us in the long run."
Johnston brought home the district title from Des Moines, firing a round of 299. Waukee finished as the district runner-up with a score of 312, two strokes ahead of Dowling edging Ankeny Centennial by three shots for the third and final state-qualifying berth. Marshalltown junior Ryan Schmit advanced to state, earning district individual medalist honors with an even-par round of 72 beating Johnston junior Krishiv Gupta and Urbandale state-qualifier Cooper Sebastian by a single stroke.
Four Ottumwa golfers posted district rounds of 89, finishing 17 strokes shy of the state tournament. Logan Storto, Matt Mitchell, Chase Thompson and Stephen Brinegar all placed among the top 52 individuals with Mitchell leading the Bulldogs at the turn with a 42 on the back nine while Thompson finished the day posting a 43 on the opening side of the course.
Dominick Rath posted a round of 94, improving by six shots on the front nine after opening the day with a round of 50 on the back nine. Bryan Coulter posted a 101 for Ottumwa in the sophomore's district tournament debut.
All six golfers that teed it up on Monday in the district tournament return next season. Ottumwa finished with am 18-hole average of 355, including a low round of 333 posted at Fox Run Golf Course during Ottumwa's home tournament finishing as the Iowa Alliance Conference's south division runner-up to Des Moines Roosevelt after falling by 14 shots to the Roughriders last Tuesday (355-369) after the final round of the Iowa Alliance tournament at Blank Golf Course.
