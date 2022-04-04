FAIRFIELD — There's a saying when it comes to winning a multi-round golf tournament.
You can't win the tournament in the first round, but you can definitely lose it.
The Fairfield boys golf team hasn't won anything yet. The Trojans did, however, manage to hold serve on their home course Monday winning the first leg of a format adopted by the Southeast Conference to determine a true regular-season champion with all-conference individual honors being awarded to players for their cumulative scores produced six rounds on six courses.
Round one of six ended at the Fairfield Golf and Country Club with the Trojans on top of the team leaderboard, posting a 169 on their home course for a two-shot edge over Washington. Mount Pleasant brought in the third-best team score on Monday with a 180 while Fort Madison posted a 194, edging Keokuk for fourth place by a single stroke.
"This, more than any sport, is important to take advantage of playing at home," Fairfield head boys golf coach Mick Flattery said. "We know this course. When you go to Fort Madison, the back nine and front nine are two totally different courses. Keokuk has a little water to deal with. Mount Pleasant doesn't have as many trees, but you have another big pond there. Washington has different nooks and crannies that can trip you up.
"It's going to be a lot of fun to see who comes out on top among all of us by the end of the season."
The five Southeast Conference teams that play spring golf will continue their regular-season championship chase Thursday at Sheaffer Memorial Golf Course, where Fort Madison will play host to the Trojans, Demons, Panthers and Chiefs. Burlington, having played its regular season in the fall as a 4A school, will compete in the Southeast Conference tournament that will be hosted by Fairfield on May 4.
"It's going to give everyone a chance to contend for the title by being the team that can play with the most consistency," Flattery said. "I would like to think we'll be able to get better as the season goes on, just like everyone else will. We're going to be hosting the conference tournament here, so the conference title is definitely a goal of ours this season.
"We're 4-0 after this first day of competition. That's how it works. The boys now know what they have to shoot to be able to keep the lead and potentially grow the lead by winning on Thursday and each time out during the conference season."
Mount Pleasant teammates Nick Matheney and Reece Kempker shared medalist honors on Monday as the Panther teammates each posted rounds of 37. Washington sophomore Roman Roth posted a round of 38 to post third individually while Max Weaton led Fairfield, rolling in a 39 on Monday finishing the day in fourth place just two shots out of the lead.
"Playing in six meets is going to be a lot of fun," Weaton said. "It puts a lot of different teams in play. If you have a bad night, you can rebound in the next meet and get right back into the hunt for the conference title. It gives us an advantage to take the low round into Fort Madison. I'd say we're going to have to go out on Thursday and play some pretty good golf to stay on top. That's all we can ask for."
Fairfield and Washington were the only teams to end the opening day of conference play without a golfer posting 50 or higher in the nine-hole meet. All six Trojan golfers finished within 10 shots of Mount Pleasant co-medalists Matheney and Kempker with rounds of 43 by Sam Weaton and Dave Eisner, rounds of 44 by Evan Haines and Nate Smithburg and a 47 from Nile Christensen putting all six Fairfield golfers in contention for all-conference honors.
"Guys came out with averages that weren't so great before the season, but it's all about how you play in the moment," Max Weaton said. "You can't ask for better that this type of start. There was a lot of good things going on and a lots to look forward to.
"The goal last year was to win a conference title. We couldn't quite put that together. Our goal this season is definitely to win it."