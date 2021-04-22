FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield High School boys golf team produced their lowest score in seven years, winning a home quadrangular over Southeast Conference rivals Washington and Mount Pleasant as well as New London.
The Trojans posted a score of 158 at the Fairfield Golf and Country Club, 14 shots ahead of Washington. Mount Pleasant finished third with a score of 173, one stroke behind Washington, while New London placed fourth in the quadrangular with a score of 182.
Max Weaton and Nate Smithburg led the way for Fairfield, combining for nine pars and two birdies as each Trojan golfer fired a 38. Evan Haines added a birdie and three pars as part of a round of 40 for Fairfield while Brad Smithburg had a birdie and three pars as part of a 42, edging Trojan teammate Sam Weaton by a single stroke.
Fairfield (12-1) competes at the Washington Invitational on Saturday.