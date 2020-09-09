ANKENY — Cale Leonard may say he doesn’t enjoy playing in cold, rainy weather.
The results of the past two days say otherwise.
Leonard won medalist honors for the second consecutive day, posting a score of 36 on the back nine at Otter Creek Golf Course to edge out Marshalltown’s Colin Schmit by a single shot for the top individual honors at the rain-shortened Ankeny Invitational on Wednesday. Leonard was coming off a three-under-par round of 69 on Tuesday at Fox Run Golf Course that won the top individual honors in the Ottumwa Invitational by two shots over Burlington’s Nate Spear.
“Cale hit the ball amazing again in weather that was even worse,” Ottumwa head boys golf coach Kyle Creamer said. “He left himself 10-12 foot birdie putts on every hole. He couldn’t get a birdie to drop until the seventh hole, but if he hits the ball like that, he’s tough to beat.”
As a team, Ottumwa finished seventh with a round of 177. The nine-hole tournament saw a tight leaderboard with Ankeny’s round of 159 earning the team title by a single shot over Marshalltown and just four shots over West Des Moines Valley.
The Bulldogs were just six shots shy of placing in the top five and played without senior Joe Hammer, who earned a third-place medal on Tuesday in the Ottumwa Invitational. Hammer missed the meet due to an undisclosed injury, forcing other younger players to step up in his absence.
Trent Grooms posted a 43 for Ottumwa’s second-best score on the day. Tyse Barker, who had a round of 89 while playing with Thomas Mitchell as junior varsity golfers on Tuesday in Ottumwa, posted a 47 for the Bulldogs in his return to the varsity line-up.
“Tyse has been playing very well as of late,” Creamer said. “He is going to get a shot at some more varsity time next week.”
Jackson Saunders rounded out the scoring for the Bulldogs with a round of 51. Ottumwa will have to wait a week to compete at the Clinton Invitational as weather caused the tournament to be postponed until next Thursday at Valley Oaks Golf Club.
In the meantime, Ottumwa will hit the links next Monday, Sept. 14, at the Waukee Invitational. The Bulldogs will join the Warriors, Indianola, Johnston and Southeast Polk for the five-team tournament at the Legacy Golf Club with a tee time of 9 a.m.