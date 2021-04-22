BLOOMFIELD — Brian Johnson admits there are things he can teach his players about how to find success on the gridiron or the wrestling mat.
On the golf course? Johnson would like to think himself more as the manager of the Van Buren County boys golf team.
"I kind of just make sure they make it out to the course on time," Johnson joked. "There's not much I can teach them when it comes to hitting the big shots."
Johnson watched the Warriors hit the shots needed to win the Davis County Invitational on Thursday, becoming the first team this season to beat out the Albia Blue Demons. Clayton Bruckman earn meet medalist honors with a round of 78 at the Bloomfield Country Club, four shots ahead of Albia sophomore Landen Simpson as the Warriors remained unbeaten so far this season adding a second team title after winning the Nikes Invitational in Burlington nine days earlier.
"This is our second win in our second 18-hole tournament, but we haven't gotten a lot of work in due to the nasty weather," Johnson said. "As a group out of our top six golfers, they're all taking turns leading the way. Sometimes, our top two golfers have a couple bad rounds and our 4-6 golfers step up to help them out.
"They're playing as a team right now. That's all we can ask. They're having fun. It's great seeing them be successful."
Bruckman's key to success was a simple one. Get the ball to the green in regulation.
Of his 10 pars in 18 holes Thursday, Bruckman found himself putting for birdie several times during the round. Three times, Bruckman's bid for a birdie was left hanging outside the hole, keeping the Warrior senior from an even better winning score.
"I tried to keep it to par even if I hit a bad shot," Bruckman said. "The greens were running quick. It was helpful to be on in regulation and putting for birdie. I just tried to hit solid shots, play it safe and keep the ball close to the green whenever I could."
T.J. Jirak followed up Bruckman's 78 with an 83, finishing third in the tournament while aiding the team title cause for the Warriors. Riley Bruckman added a sixth-place finish for Van Buren County with a round of 86, impressive numbers considering what the team has been doing to prepare for Thursday's tournament with the winter-like weather conditions that have moved in across southern Iowa this week.
"We were hitting balls in the gymnasium the other day just to try and stay in some sort of rhythm," Johnson said. "It's good to have some nice weather and watch the guys have some fun getting back to what we were doing before the cold weather came back."
Davis County edged out Centerville to finish fourth in their home tournament by a single shot with a team score of 388. Easton White cracked the top 10 for the Mustangs, posting a round of 89 as several Davis County golfers went right back out on the course following the conclusion of their home tournament looking to get better with a few extra holes of work.
"The guys do that all the time. We get done with practice and the guys will want to stick around to golf a few more holes," Davis County head boys golf coach Mike Bunnell said. "There were a few guys today that didn't feel they golfed that well, so they're going back out there to get another nine holes in before the day is over."
John White led Centerville to a fifth-place finish, posting a 92 to lead the Big Reds to a team score of 389. Moravia finished sixth with a team score of 396, led by a round of 95 from Kaleb Templeton, while Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont rounded out the team scoring in the tournament with a 428, finishing eighth led by a 103 from Jackson Taylor.