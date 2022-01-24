WASHINGTON – Allen Cook scored a career-high 20 points and came up with a huge block late in overtime, helping the Ottumwa boys basketball team clinch a 58-50 upset in overtime at second-ranked (3A) Washington on Monday.
Adam Greiner and Armani Robinson combined for 10 of their 23 points in the extra session with Greiner scoring inside on consecutive possessions to give Ottumwa a 54-50 lead against the Demons, giving the OHS senior 12 points in the win. Robinson added six points from the foul line, closing out an 11-point night, as the Bulldogs followed up their first win in 10 years over CIML Metro conference rival Des Moines Hoover on Friday by knocking off their first ranked opponent of the season.
Washington (12-2) never led in the non-conference contest, twice pulling even in the second half after Ottumwa opened a nine-point halftime lead. Ottumwa outscored the Demons 12-4 in the final four minutes of the game after the Demons forced overtime with a 10-3 run to close out regulation.
Mason Young added eight points in the fourth quarter, giving the Bulldogs a 46-39 with less than three minutes. Ethan Patterson scored five points for Washington in the final 85 seconds of regulation, cutting Ottumwa's lead to 45-44 on a pair of field goals before Aden Six followed a free throw by Robinson with a game-tying baseline jumper in the final seconds of the second half.
Robinson scores after Washington turnover, giving Ottumwa a 48-46 lead to open overtime. After a missed free throw by Bailey, Greiner drove in for the first of his two lay-ups as Ottumwa pulled away down the stretch.
Lucas Kroll led Washington with 15 points. Ottumwa (5-8) hosts Waukee (7-7) on Tuesday night as the Bulldogs look for a third straight win.