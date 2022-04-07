Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Windy with snow showers during the morning. Less wind later on. High 41F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.