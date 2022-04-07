FAIRFIELD — Maybe lightning.
That might have stopped the Fort Madison boys soccer team from extending their Southeast Conference winning streak on Thursday. While rain and wind might have wiped out the rest of the spring sports slate, the Bloodhounds took the field seeking their 11th straight conference win.
For almost 20 minutes, it appeared the Fairfield Trojans would provide the resistance. For the second straight match, a first-half goal by Drew Twohill answered an early strike by the opposition, tying the score at 1-1 against a more experienced opponent.
Like Pella on Monday, that tying goal was all the offense the young Trojans could muster. Fort Madison scored seven unanswered goals, including a dominant second half that included a 24-4 edge in total shots on the way to an 8-1 win in the conference opener for both teams.
"Last year a couple times and in this match, I've challenged the boys at halftime to go out and score a quick goal," Fort Madison head boys soccer coach Kevin Wellman said. "They respond really well to that challenge. It kind of lights a fire under them. We came out off that (second half) kickoff and charged hard."
The charge turned what could have been a tenuous 2-1 halftime lead for the Bloodhounds into a runaway win. For almost all of the opening 10 minutes of the second half, Fort Madison was on the attack leading to three goals by Will Gager, Jacob and Mitchell Pothitakis that broke the match open.
"I love the way the way the boys respond to that challenge," Wellman said. "They charged hard. If we're pressing hard, it's just a matter of time if the ball is on this end of the field. It might not be very pretty, but it's just a matter of time if we're on the attacking end before the ball takes a lucky bounce for you. That's how it started out. I think we opened up the game a little bit, got a little more confidence and started stringing some passes together."
While the Bloodhounds (1-1, 1-0 Southeast) surged in the second half, the Trojans (0-2, 0-1 Southeast) struggled to a sudden adjustment that had to be made once Carter Stark went down with an ankle injury. The sophomore midfielder reinjured an ankle that he twisted in practice earlier in the week, leaving a gap in the middle of the Trojan defense that Fort Madison continued to exploit throughout the remainder of the match.
"Everything changed when Carter went down. He's our main defender and not having him in really changed the outcome of the match," Fairfield head boys soccer coach Felisto Guezimane said. "With Carter going down, you have defenders in that aren't used to playing together and playing in those positions on the field. We made some mistakes because of that and Fort Madison just ran with it."
Mitchell Pothitakis finished with a match-leading 14 shots, leading to a hat trick that starting with a goal in the 20th minute that snapped the 1-1 tie. Jacob Pothitakis added a pair of goals, including the strike just over two minutes after the opening kickoff that gave Fort Madison an early 1-0 lead.
Mikael Anderson prevented Fort Madison from even more goal production, making 14 saves in net for the Trojans. Fairfield will head to Bracewell Stadium in Burlington to face the Grayhounds in Southeast Conference action on Monday.