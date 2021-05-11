ALBIA — It was a night meant to celebrate over two decades of high school soccer at Albia High School.
In some ways, it was bittersweet for Landon Noe, one of the current seniors honored prior to an 8-0 win for the 10th-ranked (1A) Blue Demons over visiting PCM. Noe scored four goals after setting up Travis Sheffield for the first score of the night less than five minutes into the match.
All season long, Noe and his teammates have been playing to fulfill the hopes of the seniors that were hoping to be part of magical ride through the 2020 season. Some of those seniors, who never got a chance to play last spring due to the season being canceled, were on hand Monday as several former Blue Demon soccer players took part in halftime ceremonies honoring the 21-year-old program.
"Growing up here, be a part of something like this is something I wouldn't have expected," Noe said. "It's pretty awesome to be able to honor the program on my Senior Night, but it would have been even better to have done this last spring during the 20th-anniversary season. We had alumni up there tonight that should have played last year and couldn't. It was nice to play in front of them and show them that we're still a good team.
"We're still playing for them. It's good to show them what we're able to do and show how far this team has come."
Being able to win on a night dedicated to the past and the present of Albia soccer was never in much doubt after Sheffield's strike just 4:28 after kickoff. Noe doubled that one-goal lead 11 minutes later with the first of two goals scored by the Albia senior in the opening half with Connor Fisher adding a goal in the 32nd minute, sending the Blue Demons into halftime leading 4-0 with four goals scored by four senior players.
Sheffield's goal to open the match was the first of the season for the Albia senior, setting a tone that would continue throughout the second half. Sophie Waber and Austin Stanley, another senior honored on Monday, would also find the back of the net for the first time this season to help clinch Albia's 10th win.
"There were people out there that really wanted to score their first goal, especially during the senior year," Noe said. "It was nice that we were able to help make that happen."
Albia (10-2) wraps up the regular season next Monday at Clarke looking to complete a perfect 7-0 run through South Central Conference play. PCM fell to 2-9 with the loss.