OTTUMWA – As if winning a postseason soccer match at home wasn't enough of a reason for Abaya Selema to smile.
Getting hoisted in the air by his teammates in celebration of his 18th birthday only made the Ottumwa junior's smile grow even larger on Thursday following a 4-0 shutout win over CIML Metro rival Des Moines Lincoln in Class 3A, Substate 2 first-round tournament action at Schafer Stadium.
"Winning always feels great, especially doing it on my birthday," Selema said. "We got our revenge on (Lincoln). We lost a close one last time against them. It shouldn't have happened. We finally got our revenge back. That's all that matters.
"This is way more than we expected to do."
Just nine days after suffering a 2-1 loss in double-overtime to the Railsplitters on their home field, Ottumwa needed less than 10 minutes to put two goals of their own on the board in the postseason rematch. Junior Pineda Fernandez finished off an early attack, repositioning after having the ball knocked off his foot initially, to fire a shot into the upper corner of the net less than six minutes after the opening kickoff giving Ottumwa a 1-0 lead.
As the Bulldogs briefly celebrated their quick strike, head coach Andy Maw reminded his team to be on high alert once the ball went back into play.
"When you watch any soccer match, those first two minutes after a goal are big," Maw said. "If you give up the goal, you're going to be on fire trying to get it back. If you've scored, you want to try to build off the momentum you just created.
"Those two minutes are vital after a goal. Whoever can score in that window can take control of the match."
Ottumwa was not only able to prevent Lincoln from an immediate answer, but was able to score at the end of that two-minute period following their first goal. Oscar Rodriguez would strike at 7:24, giving the Bulldogs more goals in less than eight minutes on Thursday than they were able to score against the Railsplitters in 96 minutes last week.
"The boys played really well. It almost looked like we were playing a different team or a different team was facing Lincoln," Maw said. "Our boys did a good job of building the attack, shifting the ball side to side, Abaya led our wing attack creating problems for the defense. It was great to see all that progress.
"We were able to get bodies up there to support the attack. It wasn't just one-on-one against the goalkeeper. That's when the good things happen. The short play and attack led to some great goals."
Rodriguez and Fernandez would each score a pair of goals for the Bulldogs, putting the game out of reach with a strike by Rodriguez in the 25th minute and a clinching score by Fernandez less than 10 minutes into the second half. Fabian Espinoza clinched his the shutout in goal for the Bulldogs, stopping nine shots including a late save in the closing minutes to keep Lincoln off the scoreboard.
"That was good for Fabian to keep a clean sheet and the ball out of the back of our net," Maw said. "What was kind of surprising is that our practice (on Wednesday) was garbage. We've been trying to work on the principals of what can make us a successful team. It wasn't coming together in practice, but it did in the match.
"We knew we could beat Lincoln. We just had too many shots that either missed the target or hit the woodwork and bounced off. We found the back of the net this time."
Ottumwa (5-11) heads to Waukee Northwest (13-3) on Monday for the Class 3A, Region 2 semifinals.