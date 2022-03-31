OTTUMWA – Luis Bortello felt he owned his team one.
Early in the second half, Bortello got a shot that would have given the Ottumwa boys soccer team the lead for the first time in Thursday's season opener.
"Oscar (Rodriguez) gave me a good pass and I missed it," Bortello said. "I touched it completely, but the goalie stopped it.
"I had to redeem myself."
Redemption for Bortello came at the perfect time with the Bulldogs and Oskaloosa tied at 1-1 early in the first overtime period. With both teams searching for the match-winning 'golden' goal, Bortello made the most of his second chance driving a kick past Osky goalie Landon Briggs as the Indians sought an offsides call to wipe out the goal.
Instead, the referees declared the play would stand, allowing Ottumwa to celebrate a season-opening 2-1 win over the Indians. It took just 72 extra seconds for the Bulldogs to close out a well-earned win on a chilly night at Drost Field.
"Soccer is a religion. It would take an act of God to get these kids off the field," said Ottumwa head boys soccer coach Andy Maw moments after the match amid flurries of snowflakes. "It was a good game. We've got a really young team. With Osky's guys, a lot of them were a full head taller than us with an extra 10-15 pounds per player on us. It was good to see the kids come out and play tough."
Maw didn't sugarcoat what the Bulldogs would be facing even before Ottumwa left the locker room at the Lacey Sports Complex, reminding his players of what advantages the Indians would have out on the field. The young Bulldogs, however, remained their head coach about some of the advantages they've picked up playing several matches growing up with the sport either at Walsh Field, Schafer Stadium or each weekend out at the Greater Ottumwa Park.
"I told them that they're bigger than you and older than you," Maw said. "I told them not to back down. The response from the guys was that they play Sunday league. Ottumwa has that great culture of raising soccer kids. This was a great start to our season."
Between stiff winds and moisture that created a slick soccer ball, both teams moved up and down the field creating several scoring chances throughout the first half. The teams finished with 39 total shots in the match with 27 coming in the first 40 minutes.
Oskaloosa was able to capitalize on an early attack, scoring a goal less than four minutes after kickoff as Dalton Plate put home the first goal of the season for the Indians on an assist from Brennan Mason. After falling behind 1-0 on just the second attack of the night, Ottumwa responded with their second attack after the goal as Brian Baeza lofted a ball that drifted past Briggs and into the net just 91 seconds later, tying the match at 1-1.
"That can be tough on a team when you let an early goal and an early deficit linger," Maw said. "What I always tell my guys is that, when a goal does happen, you can't let your guard down. There are a lot of times that second goal comes within the next five minutes. In that situation, you want to be on the good side of that second goal.
"It was good to see our guys rebound and make the most of an opportunity, although I'm pretty sure Brian was going for a cross on that kick."
Oskaloosa would finish the night owning a majority of the shots with a 22-17 edge, including almost twice as many quality strikes as the Bulldogs. The Indians, however, were stymied by OHS sophomore Fabian Espinoza who shined in his first start as the Bulldog net minder, stopping 12 shots with stops ranging from a kick save in the second half to a seated stop midway through the first coming just minutes after making an incredible recovery to dive back against his own momentum to deflect a ball away to keep the score tied.
"That one stood out the most. It was pretty hard dealing with the wind. I'm also used to the turf, so playing in the mud was different for me," Espinoza said. "Oskaloosa had a good angle on that shot close to the edge of our box. I had to go back because I was trying to help the defense out. Once I saw they had space for that shot, I had to get back.
"The thing I remember most about that was I had the wind knocked out of my stomach after I made that save."
Espinoza kept the match tied throughout the second half as Oskaloosa had all eight shots between the teams over 35 of the final 40 regulation minutes. The Bulldogs certainly would have not have opened the season with a win if not for the amazing play in goal by their sophomore keeper, something that might just become a theme for OHS this season.
"Fabian is the type of goalkeeper that can win you games," Maw said. "It was a tough decision not to start him last season on the varsity. We decided to start him on the junior varsity to get him plenty of playing time as a freshman. He got some great coaching in that role.
"He's ready for the big time. I'd put him up against any goalkeeper."
Ottumwa ran out of time in regulation despite a run by Baeza that would have resulted in one last corner kick attempt for the Bulldogs had time not expired. The Bulldogs, however, never allowed Oskaloosa to get an attack as Ottumwa had two attacks to open overtime with Bortello clinching the win by paying off the second run in overtime.
"We've still got our best soccer to come, but it won't be too long before we're jumping into the action against some of the best teams in the state," Maw said. "This is great, but at the same time we know we've got to get ready for some tough opponents coming up."
Ottumwa (1-0) heads to the Newton Tournament on Saturday. The Bulldogs will face Benton Community and Collins-Maxwell in consecutive matches at H.A. Lynn Stadium starting at 10:30 a.m.