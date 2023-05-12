OTTUMWA — If it was the final time the Ottumwa boys soccer team would play at Schafer Stadium, the Bulldogs went out in style this week.
Junior Jose Pineda Fernandez set a new record for goals in a single season by scoring twice on Tuesday in the second half against Marshalltown, lifting the Bulldogs to a 2-0 Iowa Alliance conference win on Senior Night reaching 21 goals on the season. Yefferson Rodriguez Mendoza then stole the show on Thursday, scoring a career-high four goals in Ottumwa's 5-0 home shutout of Indianola vaulting the Bulldogs to the 10-win plateau for the first time since 2018.
"Last year, Indianola beat us right at the end with a free kick. The year before, we beat them with a free kick," Ottumwa head boys soccer coach Andy Maw said. "We were looking for a hotly-contested game. We had a few opportunities (against Marshalltown) that got away from us. You always worry the guys are going to get frustrated, but we kept our heads in it. If you keep getting the ball up the field and getting shots, you're going to get those goals."
Ottumwa finishes the regular season with 48 goals scored, 13 more than the last two seasons combined. That's no surprise considering many of the same players that struggled to find goals and wins over the past two years have stuck with the sport and grown into a team that earned the No. 2 seed in Class 4A, Substate 6.
Potentially, the Bulldogs (10-4, 4-4 Iowa Alliance) could be back home for their substate semifinal contest with Southeast Polk (8-8) based on the seeding. If that happens, Ottumwa would be playing on their home field for a spot in the substate finals for just the second time in program history on May 22.
If, however, the match is put elsewhere, the Bulldogs left their fans at home in grand style. Ottumwa won five of their six home matches, including four of five matches at Schafer Stadium outscoring their opponents 21-1 on Tom Kopatich Field.
"These seniors have taken their knocks," Maw said. "As sophomores, they won just three matches. Many of them were starters that season. We also took our knocks last year at times winning just five matches. There's so much game-experience they guys have. They're used to being out here. They're used to being out here under the lights. They're getting stronger. They know how to play a physical game.
"It's been a long time coming. Kudos to them for sticking it out."
Ottumwa's resiliency was put to the test on Senior Night against Marshalltown. The Bulldogs battled through a rough first half that saw both teams have their say physically, resulting in five fouls apiece and an 8-5 edge in total shots for OHS.
The second half was a different story as the Bulldogs took over momentum resulting in several high-quality chances and twice as many shots (14-7) as the Bobcats. In a five-minute stretch, Ottumwa had a breakaway shot by Jannis Frankie stopped by Marshalltown goalie Alan Gonzalez Ramirez, a shot by Mendoza that sailed wide of an open net and a header off a corner kick that caromed off the post keeping the Bulldogs from putting the first goal of the match on the scoreboard.
Ultimately, the team speed that created those scoring chances early in the second half helped Ottumwa finally break through in the 62nd minute. Fernandez reached the 20-goal mark for the season by racing down the field to get to the ball ahead of a defender and Ramirez who was trying to get to the ball to boot down the other end of the field.
Instead, Fernandez simply chipped the ball over the head of Ramirez into the net, giving OHS a hard-earned 1-0 lead.
"It was frustrating. I had a lot offsides and I just couldn't to the ball in the first half," Fernandez said. "I had a lot of chances in the second half. I knew I had to keep trying. I never gave up."
Fernandez would secure the Senior Night win with less than three minutes left, scoring the clinching goal through a Bulldog attack. Ottumwa would not have to wait as long to score the first goal on Thursday against Indianola (5-12) as Mendoza put the first of his four goals in the back of the net just over seven minutes into the regular-season finale for the Bulldogs.
Djessy Mfudila scored a goal on a breakaway in just under 13 minutes left in the first half, giving Ottumwa a 2-0 lead. Mendoza then closed out the regular season scoring three goals in the second half clinching the 10th win of the season for the Bulldogs.
"All these guys are my friends. I'm glad we could come out on top together," Fernandez said. "It's exciting to have a good season because it's my last year.
"It'd be exciting to get a chance to play one more match at home in the postseason," Maw added.
