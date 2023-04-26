Boys soccer: Bulldogs continue to turn the tables

OTTUMWA — It's been two years since the Ottumwa High School boys soccer team took part in a match that ended early on the 10-goal mercy rule.
That night, two years and five days earlier, the young Bulldogs were on the losing end of a 10-0 decision at Ankeny Centennial. Four underclassmen had the only four shots for Ottumwa that night in a match that ended just 16 minutes into the second half.
Junior Jose Pineda Fernandez, who had two of Ottumwa's four shots that night in Ankeny, clinched Ottumwa's first 10-goal outburst since 2017. The Bulldog senior fired home five goals on Tuesday night at Schafer Stadium, including the match-clincher just over 19 minutes into the second half ending Ottumwa's 10-0 win over winless Waterloo East in the inaugural meeting between the new Iowa Alliance Conference rivals.
"I remember getting 10-0ed during that season. That was my freshman year," Ottumwa captain Oscar Rodriguez said. "We're out to get revenge this season. We're try to go out there to win 10-0 every team if it's possible. It's a good feeling to be that team that's capable of putting a lot of goals on the board, but we need to keep working. The job is not over."
That message was re-enforced by head coach Andy Maw at halftime after the Bulldogs had built an 8-0 lead. Rodriguez, Fernandez and Yeferson Rodriguez Mendoza each found the back of the net during the first 12 minutes of the match before Fernandez added his second goal in the 14th minute, opening a 4-0 Bulldog lead.
While Fernandez would add two more goals later in the first half, the Bulldogs started to struggle to finish opportunities missing the net 11 times in the first 40 minutes. Maw could sense his team needed to get refocused heading into the second half.
"We needed to make sure we were still playing our game and not just trying to score by any means possible," Maw said. "We still want to make sure that we're building the attack the right way with quick passes and moving forward. We have to keep our focus and keep playing our game."
Rodriguez would score his second goal of the night less than five minutes into the second half, putting the Bulldogs on the verge of a mercy-rule win. Only one of Ottumwa's seven shots in the 19-plus minutes played in the second half was not on goal, requiring Waterloo West goal keeper Adrian Alejo-Rubio to make four saves before Fernandez finally put his team-leading 12th goal of the season into the net clinching Ottumwa's most decisive win since an 11-1 victory over Albia to close out the 2017 regular season.
"People were starting to get selfish late in the first half trying to play more with the ball," Rodriguez said. "I think we need to work on that. That will come along during the season. We've had very young teams over the last couple years. We've grown a lot together as a team this season."
The results speak for themselves. Tuesday's win lifted Ottumwa to a 6-3 overall record, giving the Bulldogs their most wins in a single season since going 13-5 in 2018 while moving within two wins of matching the total number of victories many of the current OHS varsity soccer standouts have been a part of over the past two seasons combined with Ottumwa going from a 3-13 season in 2021 to a 5-12 record last spring.
"The biggest lesson we took away from the past two seasons is we need to come out quick and strong," Rodriguez said. "Our goal this season is to win over 10 matches. This is our year. We feel like we can beat anybody."
Ottumwa will hit the road on Friday for a postseason rematch with Iowa Alliance south division rival Des Moines Lincoln at James W. Cownie Park. After suffering a disappointing 2-1 loss to the Railsplitters last May, Ottumwa bounced back nine days later ending Lincoln's season with a 4-0 Class 3A substate first round win at Schafer Stadium making the seventh overall win in the last 11 matches for the program after losing seven of 11 regular-season matches last year.
"We've been hanging there with some great teams, even beating some high-quality teams this season," Maw said. "It's been a long time coming. Two years ago, these guys took their lumps. You just have to stick with it and keep playing, keep your heads up and keep fighting."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.