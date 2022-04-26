OTTUMWA — The list of opponents for the Ottumwa High School boys soccer team looks more and more like the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association weekly rankings.
- No. 12 (3A) Johnston.
- No. 10 (2A) Pella.
- No. 3 (3A) Urbandale.
- No. 16 (3A) Des Moines East.
- No. 1 (3A) Ankeny.
- No. 5 (3A) Des Moines Hoover.
Welcome to the current six-game stretch that Ottumwa currently find themselves in. It's a 10-day stretch that is truly testing the young Bulldogs both mentally and physically.
The latest test came on Tuesday night in the opening CIML Metro conference match of the season. Freddy Muniz-Garcia recorded a hat trick at Schafer Stadium, leading 16th-ranked Des Moines East to a 6-0 win over the Bulldogs handing Ottumwa a fourth straight loss.
"I knew we were having these matches against some fantastic teams," Ottumwa head boys soccer coach Andy Maw said. "It's a tough run. You worry about the kids hanging their heads. We have to look ahead, because there will be games on the horizon that are coming where we'll be able to put up a good fight in."
Ottumwa has been outscored 16-0 over the past four matches, all against four ranked opponents. During that stretch, the four ranked opponents have a 77-28 edge in shots on goal with East firing 26 of the 28 shots in Tuesday's Metro opener.
"Whenever we travel somewhere for two hours, it's always tough getting off the bus and getting ready to go," Des Moines East head boys soccer coach." Derek Lounsberry said. "We've had a few rough matches recently. It was good to get back off the bus, get back into play and get everyone back into the swing of things."
After being held to just five goals in close losses to Urbandale (2-1), eighth-ranked (3A) West Des Moines Valley (3-2) and Waukee (4-2), East was able to finally break the seal on a scoreless battle with the Bulldogs in the 27th minute. Muniz-Garcia was able to make a run through Ottumwa's defense to put the first goal on the board.
"We have to get that back line communicating. We had some communication breakdowns between the center backs and the goalie," Maw said. "They have to trust each other and they have to listen to each other."
East (6-4, 1-0 CIML Metro) didn't waste time adding to their lead, scoring on the very next attack just 16 seconds later as a penalty on the Bulldogs led to a penalty kick by Jose Balderas Hernandez, giving the Scarlets a sudden 2-0 advantage. The quick strikes continued for East, who built a 3-0 lead with 97 seconds left in the first half on a goal by May Soe on another Scarlet attack coming minutes after Tonatiuh Merlos Rojas went down with an injury before two more goals in early in the second half, both in the 45th minute, extended the advantage.
"That's one of our philosophies. When we score, we want to keep the pressure on," Lounsberry said. "When you score a goal, the other team starts hanging their heads a little bit. We try to capitalize on that and do a head press after that to keep them back on their heels."
Fabian Espinoza made eight saves in goal for Ottumwa, who also had a few players limp off the field with minor injuries after the physical battle with the Scarlets. After facing traveling to top-ranked Ankeny on Thursday, Ottumwa returns home to host fifth-ranked Des Moines Hoover in a battle with the other CIML Metro co-favorite on Friday night at Schafer Stadium.
"We talk a lot about playing with heart and playing physical," Maw said. "Just because you may be playing guys that are bigger, faster and stronger doesn't mean you back down. You have to hold your ground and play as aggressively as they are."