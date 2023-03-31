Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Cloudy this morning then windy with strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 73F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Gusty winds with a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.