OTTUMWA — It took a little while for the Ottumwa High School boys soccer team to set sail on a windy opening night.
After 39 minutes, the Bulldogs were able to finally break through. Jonathan Villatoro's goal with exactly 60 seconds left in the first half gave OHS a lead they would only build on early in the second half with three more goals in a 13-minute span putting away a season-opening 4-0 win over Oskaloosa on Thursdya at Schafer Stadium.
"I was kind of disappointed that we didn't score earlier. It seemed liked we had control of the match for the most part," Ottumwa head boys soccer coach Andy Maw said. "When you have strikers that don't have goals in a season, it can start to wear on them. For those guys to go out there and get those goals early really helps us moving forward with the season."
Junior Jose Pineda Fernandez would follow up an assist on Villatoro's goal late in the first half by finding the back of the net himself twice early in the second half. Less than three minutes into the second half, Fernandez took advantage of an attack by the Bulldogs firing a kick past Oskaloosa freshman goalie Omar Garcia to put Ottumwa up 2-0.
Nearly four minutes later, Fernandez found himself open for his second goal of the night. Yeferson Rodriguez Mendoza stole a pass in the backfield from the Indians and made the pass on a 2-on-1 break that resulted in Ottumwa's third goal of the night.
"I feel really excited for our first match. I'm really happy that I could help the team as much as I did," Fernandez said. "I missed a lot of chances in the first half. I knew I had to score one or two goals for the team."
Oscar Rodriguez would add Ottumwa's fourth and final goal of the season opener, scoring from 15 yards out in the 53rd minute to put the Bulldogs up 4-0. The Bulldogs finished with three times as many scoring opportunities as the Indians, owning a 24-8 advantage in total shots with a 14-2 edge in total shots on goal.
"There were a lot of opportunities for us. We could have had a lot more than four goals," Maw said. "I know Oskaloosa graduated 12 seniors. They're in a bit of a rebuilding phase. It's kind of what we went through last season. We only graduated one senior from last year's varsity squad. We've got a lot of guys back, plus a lot of kids that just showed up this season."
Despite being outshot early, the younger Osky squad nearly scored the first goal of the night. Lawson Morris, who had three of Oskaloosa's eight shots, fired a shot with six minutes left in the first half that struck the post coming inches from giving the Indians a 1-0 lead.
"If you put those things in and a couple more things go our way, it could have been a different match," Oskaloosa head soccer coach Greg Walter said. "We'll learn from this. It stinks to start off the season with a 4-0 loss, but Ottumwa is a very good team. We're pretty much a new team. We had several freshmen starting. It's not how we wanted to start the season, but hopefully we can learn from this and move on."
Ottumwa (1-0) will be back on the field this weekend H.A. Lynn Stadium for two matches at the Newton Tournament. The Bulldogs will be joined by the hosting Cardinals, Benton and Central Iowa United.
"This will be a big tournament. We haven't beaten Newton in a long time, so I think we'll have a better idea where we're at after this weekend," Maw said. "There are some fitness issues we're working on. We've got great speed on the team this season and we've been doing a lot of running, but there are also some things we need to think about like our diet and those type of things to get them ready for the games.
"We can't be cramping up out there. It's alright to cramp up when you win 4-0, but when it's 1-1 and we need you in, that's not going to cut it."
Oskaloosa (0-1) hosts Knoxville on Monday at the Lacey Sports Complex.
