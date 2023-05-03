FAIRFIELD — With a four-goal lead entering the second half, Ottumwa head boys' soccer coach Andy Maw saw an opportunity to get several players off the bench and on the pitch Tuesday at Fairfield.
It didn't take long, however, for the Trojans to force Maw to rethink his strategy. With the wind at their back playing on their home field at the Dexter Soccer Complex, Fairfield scored two goals in less than 10 minutes cutting Ottumwa's 4-0 halftime lead in half with plenty of time to complete a comeback.
"You could tell they were starting to get into it," Maw said. "It definitely gave them hope. Their fans started going crazy. They definitely believed they could pull off a big win.
"That's when I decided to get our starters back in there to finish it off."
In particular, senior forward Junior Jose Pineda Fernandez helped put the eighth win of the season away for Ottumwa. Fernandez needed just six shots to score five goals, including two in the second half that helped the Bulldogs clinch an 8-2 non-conference road win.
"I'm happy with the win. I'm disappointed that we gave up those two goals," Maw said. "We created an attack on both sides of the field. I think the guys were aggressive and put together good runs early that helped us get on top."
It took a little time for Ottumwa to get adjusted both with stiff wind gusts and just the second match of the season for the Bulldogs playing on a natural surface. Fernandez got the Bulldogs on the board off a corner kick opportunity, firing the ball past Fairfield goal keeper Mikeal Anderson in the 11th minute to give OHS a 1-0 lead.
"The wind was definitely a factor. It's also been a much bigger adjustment for us this year anytime we've had to play on grass," Maw said. "We've been practicing and playing most of our matches on field turf, but the grass definitely slows the ball down. It's something our guys have had to deal with."
Fernandez scored his second goal, and 15th overall this season, off the first of three assists by freshman teammate Marcos Najarro giving Ottumwa a 2-0 lead in the 16th minute. Yeferson Rodriguez Mendoza added a goal in the 30th minute for the Bulldogs before Fernandez completed a hat trick less than a minute before halftime, giving OHS a 4-0 halftime lead.
Fairfield (3-8) gave themselves a chance to make a comeback in the second half, drawing a penalty off a long pass into the box through the wind drawing a foul leading to a penalty kick to get the Trojans on the board. Fairfield scored minutes later again taking advantage of a long pass through the wind to beat inexperienced Bulldog defenders, putting a second goal on the board cutting Ottumwa's lead to two goals.
Back in the line-up, the Bulldog starters picked up where they left off in the first half. Goals by Miguel Tojin Tiu and Luis Botello followed a pair of goals by Fernandez that put Ottumwa back in command with assists by Djessy Mfudila and Oscar Rodriguez helping set up match-clinching goals for the Bulldogs.
Fairfield heads to East Lake Park in Mount Pleasant on Thursday to face the Panthers in a Southeast Conference match. On Friday, Ottumwa (8-3) will return to Iowa Alliance Conference south division play at Williams Stadium in Des Moines to face the eighth-ranked (4A) East Scarlets.
"We've got another big test on Friday. We have to show up with the big dogs if we want to prove we're a great team," Maw said.
