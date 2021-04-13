OTTUMWA — Ethan Vasconez's diving save with 18:37 left seemed to be just the spark the Ottumwa boys soccer team needed to make a run at a potential upset against 13th-ranked Ankeny.
Instead, it was the first many more shots put on goal by the Hawks in the final minutes.
Ankeny scored three goals in the final 17 minutes, helping put away a 4-0 win over the Bulldogs at the Eric Wertheim Memorial Field on Tuesday night.
Ankeny would score in the first half to take a 1-0 lead which they took into the second half. The Hawks (4-1) would dominate the second half, finally opening a 2-0 lead on a goal with 16:37 left.
Ottumwa came back with a quality shot on goal with 14:13 on a near-miss to get back in the contest. Vasconez again made a critical save with 12:16 to go, keeping the Bulldogs alive.
The Hawks, however, took advantage of Ottumwa's need to move up and play more aggressively on offense. The Hawks put the match away, scoring with 6:30 left to open a 3-0 lead before Hunter Yates added a final goal in the final minutes to create the final four-goal victory.
"We were missing a few starters tonight," noted Ottumwa head coach Andy Maw, "There were some calls that didn't go our way, but the guys kept their cool and played with class.
"Our right back, Jose Cortes, played a very hard physical game and Jonathan Magana ran the entire game."
Ottumwa (2-2) next travels to Runnels on Friday to face Southeast Polk.