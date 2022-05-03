DES MOINES — Goals by Junior Pineda Fernandez and Pee Soe in the second half not only snapped a 400-plus minute scoreless streak for the Ottumwa High School boys soccer team, but snapped a six-match losing streak for the Bulldogs.
Fernandez and Soe combined for five of Ottumwa's 15 shots sent in against Des Moines North, rallying the Bulldogs for a 2-1 CIML Metro Conference win on Tuesday night at Grubb Stadium. Soe scored the tying goal off a corner kick, tying the match midway through second half, before Fernandez scored the winning goal with five minutes left in regulation.
"It's going to be interesting to see how the rest of the season is going to go. We knew that, if we wanted to finish strong, we needed to win this match," Ottumwa head boys soccer coach Andy Maw said. "It's always scary when you get behind, but the boys stayed with it. When you go through a drought like we've gone through, it feels like the goal is shrinking. I think the boys knew it was coming. They just needed to see that first goal go in to get things going back in the right direction."
Oscar and Yefferson Rodriguez each had assists on Ottumwa's two goals in the second half, ending a winless drought that came over a two-week span in which the Bulldogs played six consecutive ranked opponents. Ottumwa (3-7, 1-2 CIML Metro) will return home on Friday seeking a second straight win as the Bulldogs face Ames at Schafer Stadium with the varsity kicking off at approximately 7 p.m.