NEWTON – Anderson Williams scored his first two goals for the Ottumwa High School boys soccer team on Saturday, helping the Bulldogs pick up their second win of the season at the Newton Tournament.
Ottumwa scored two goals in the second half to put away a 3-1 win over Benton Community, improving to 2-0 on the season. The Bulldogs suffered their first loss in their second match of the tournament, falling 3-0 to Newton at H.A. Lynn Stadium.
Williams went 2-2 on shots finding the back of the net for the Bulldogs, matching teammates Reggie Melendez and Angel Valencia with two shots against Benton Community. Pee Soo added his first OHS goal in Ottumwa's win at Newton while Djessy Mfudila and Junior Pineda Fernandez each added an assist.
Ottumwa (2-1) heads to the Solon Tournament on Saturday. The Bulldogs will face Albia, Fairfield and the host Spartans staring at 10 a.m.