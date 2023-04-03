Boys soccer: Bulldogs take two at Newton Tournament

NEWTON — The Ottumwa High School boys soccer team might have a little more than speed this season.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs showed they can kick it into an extra gear.
Ottumwa erased a 1-0 deficit in the second half, scoring three goals in the final 10 minutes in the final match of the Newton Tournament against the Cardinals. Djessy Mfudila scored the go-ahead goal in the 50th minute before adding the clinching goal with less than four minutes left as the Bulldogs put away a 4-1 win over Newton less than two hours after shutting out Benton Community, 4-0, in the second of the four matches at H.A. Lynn Stadium.
"We started a little rough (against Newton). We were struggling to get the ball to the attacking end of the field," Ottumwa head boys soccer coach Andy Maw said. "Junior (Jose Pineda Fernandez) picked up a knock in the first game and did not play in the first half (of the season game. When he went in during the second half, the team started firing on all cylinders."
Yeferson Rodriguez Mendoza and Fernandez each scored in the second half against Newton while Mfudila, Fernandez and Ethan Argueta picked up assists for the Bulldogs against the Cardinals. Mendoza, Fernandez, Oscar Rodriguez and Abel Gebermariam scored Ottumwa's four goals against Benton while Fernandez and Rodriguez collected assists for the Bulldogs.
Ottumwa (3-0) opens Iowa Alliance Conference play at home on Friday against Des Moines Roosevelt.
