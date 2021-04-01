OTTUMWA – Andy Maw didn't know where to start.
Over a year after taking the job, Maw finally made and won his debut as head coach of the Ottumwa High School boys soccer team. Angel Valencia scored the first two goals of the first soccer match in 22 months for the Bulldogs in a 3-1 season-opening win on Thursday night over Oskaloosa.
"I was actually talking with some of the coaches before the match. I haven't coached a soccer game since the fall of 2019," Maw said. "With everything shutting down due to COVID-19, I really missed out on last year. My son was coming back to play his senior year, so we were really looking forward to that. I was really excited to have him on the team last season, and last season didn't happen."
Thursday's match was the first one for the Ottumwa boys soccer program since a 2-1 loss to Des Moines North in the Class 5A substate quarterfinals back on May 20, 2019. That loss to the Polar Bears was played on the same Schafer Stadium turf where Thursday's season opener took place, closing out a 5-14 season in Brett McKenzie's final year as OHS head boys soccer coach.
Maw was a natural selection to take over the Ottumwa High School boys soccer program having spent the past decade coaching the Ottumwa youth soccer program that produced many of the current Bulldog talents. Maw has been reunited with many of those former Ottumwa youth soccer standouts this season.
"I've been coaching some of these kids since they were 8-years-old. You get to know them, you get to know their families. It's very rewarding," Maw said. "We've got a lot of good kids here in Ottumwa playing soccer. I love every minute of it."
Oskaloosa (0-1) threatened in the opening minutes of Thursday's season opener, putting early pressure on Ottumwa senior goal keeper Ethan Vasconez. Dalton Plate fired in three shots in the first half on Vasconez, each one of which was stopped by Vasconez in his first varsity start in net.
"When we knew we were playing Oskaloosa to open the season, I've played against (Oskaloosa head soccer coach) Greg (Walter) at the club level for a number of years. Oskaloosa has fantastic youth program, so we knew this wasn't going to be an easy match to win," Maw said. "They showed up and gave us a run for our money. Ethan had some big saves and we had a great performance from our left back, Brian Baeza. The team really came together."
Valencia finally snapped the scoreless tie in the 28th minute, giving Ottumwa a 1-0 halftime lead, before heading in a second goal off a corner kick in 52nd minute to put the Bulldogs up 2-0. Oskaloosa, however, got right back into the match by putting the pressure back on the Bulldog defense drawing a penalty kick that Ethan Olivas converted into Oskaloosa's first goal of the season, cutting Ottumwa's lead to 2-1 with over 25 minutes left.
The Indians kept the pressure on, looking to even the score over the next 10 minutes. It took a total team effort, according to Maw, to help the Bulldogs hold on to the lead.
"We made some key changes that changed how the game went," Maw said. "We put Junior Pineda (Fernandez) at that center-attacking midfield role. Carlos Barojas as a defensive midfielder held his own and ran his rear end off. Oscar (Rodriguez), as a freshman, started the whole game. You couldn't ask more from him. Our midfield did very well."
After holding the slim one-goal lead, Reggie Melendez doubled the lead finding the back of the net on an attack with 14:14 left, clinching the match for the Bulldogs.
"We've only been practicing for three weeks now. Where we were at then, we were playing like three different teams out on the field," Maw said. "We spent a lot of time talking about our style of play, our formation. To see the kids adhere to that is awesome to see."
Ottumwa (1-0) returns to the field on Saturday at the Newton Tournament. The Bulldogs will open facing Benton Community at 10:30 a.m. Ottumwa will then take on Newton at 1:30 p.m. Both matches will be played at H.A. Lynn Stadium.