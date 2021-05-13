OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Bulldogs and the Indianola Indians each came into Thursday night's game at Shafer Stadium with 2-11 records and a great deal of pride at stake.
Indianola, a member of the Little Hawkeye Conference was looking to knock off their CIML opponent on a night of good weather conditions that set the stage for an epic battle.
"There's usually one game each year when we have an overtime battle," noted Ottumwa head coach Andy Maw.
Ottumwa threatened to score early in the game, as a near miss by the Bulldogs clipped the side of the goal with nine minutes gone in the first half. With 20:33 on the clock, Ottumwa again threatened as they took a shot that careened off a player, and struck an Indianola player who unknowingly scored a goal for the Bulldogs, giving the home team a 1-0 lead. Ottumwa continued to dominate play through most of the first half, outshooting the visitors. After several missed opportunities by the Bulldogs, Indianola took a shot at 6:03 which ricocheted off the side of the goal and bounced away. The flow of the game would change somewhat when Indianola was awarded a free kick 10 yards in front of the goal with 5:49 remaining in the half. The kick quickly tied the contest. Additional drama occured when the Bulldog goal keeper, Ethan Vasconez made a save on a laser kick with 2:53 left, to keep the Bulldogs tied at half.
With just under ten minutes expired in the second half, Djessy Mfudila scored on a one-on-one break away shot, giving the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead. After several saves by Vasconez, Indianola teed up the ball on a corner shot from the right side. A sharp kick in front of the goal was headed in by an Indian to tie the score at 2-2 with 6:38 remaining. With 5:54 on the clock, Ottumwa was awarded a free kick 12 yards in front of the goal. The Indianola goal keeper made a diving save on a hard shot to keep the score tied at 2-2. Ottumwa would return the favor on an athletic move and save by Vasconez with 4:19 to go.
With the clock set for a 10 minute overtime session, the Bulldogs were looking to end the game sooner than later. With 5:46 left in overtime, Alex Botello's shot into the net would give the victory to the Ottumwa Bulldogs.
"We worked a lot last week on setting up our shots, and Iverik Sanchez set the stage for Alex's winning goal", noted Maw. The Bulldogs finished with 13 total shots, and nine shots on goal. Vasconez finished with six saves in goal.
Ottumwa (3-11/0-7) travels to Des Moines on Friday, May 14th to take on CIML opponent Des Moines Roosevelt ( 7-4/4-0 ) at 7:30 pm.
"We can compete with Roosevelt," noted Maw," but we will be a little tired from the overtime game tonight."
Teams 1st 2nd OT Final
Indianola 1 1 0 2
Ottumwa 1 1 1 3