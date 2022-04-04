Trojans fall to Dutch

Pella senior Connor Hamilton (12) battles Fairfield junior Drew Twohill (14) for possession of the soccer ball on Monday during high school boys soccer action at Trojan Stadium.

 Scott Jackson/The Courier

FAIRFIELD — For 57 minutes on Monday night, the Fairfield boys soccer team played evenly with a state tournament qualifier from a season ago.

Not bad for a Trojan team that lost 13 seniors from a season ago. Those same seniors, who guided Fairfield to three consecutive 10-win seasons, saw their final season together come to a close without scoring a goal in a regional semifinal loss to Pella last spring.

The much younger Fairfield boys soccer team avoided being shutout in the season-opening rematch with the Little Dutch, answering an early goal by Pella with a strike that evened the score just a few minutes later. Andrew Twohill's goal, coming on a scramble outside the box in the sixth minute of the match, carried the Trojans deep into the second half with a chance to pull a huge home win.

Goals by Isaac Sweeney, Aren Hellbusch and Levi Hansen in the final 23 minutes of the match ultimately lifted Pella to a 4-1 win. The Little Dutch improved to 2-0 on the season, bouncing back after allowing its first goal of the season.

"After a lot of frustration, crediting a lot of that to their defense and a great job by their goal keeper, we ended settling in a little bit better and moved the ball a little more effectively," Pella head boys soccer coach Mark Solomon said. "It was a little harder in the space here. We weren't moving the ball very well to initiate well. I think we were second-guessing our confidence. We made a couple little errors, one of which helped lead to Fairfield's goal."

Twohill answered a goal by Preston Rowe, who cleaned up a rebound off the post in the fourth minute of the match. The Trojans (0-1) continued to make deep runs down the field, but couldn't find the attack that would have produced a potential go-ahead goal in the first half.

"We kept our heads up. We kept fighting," Fairfield head boys soccer coach Felisto Guezimane. "If we could have made it 2-1, it might have changed how we approached things in the second half. I actually thought we played much better in the second half. We controlled the ball a lot better and made better passes."

After having several attacks thwarted in the second half, Pella (2-0) finally snapped the 1-1 tie when Sweeney was able to convert off a throw to put the Little Dutch on top for good. Aren Hellbusch gave Pella a two-goal edge with a cross that struck the post and bounced into the net in the 65th minute.

"That was probably a little bit of luck on our side. I think we kind of needed that," Solomon said. "When you start doing the right things, good things start happening."

— Scott Jackson can be reached at sjackson@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter@CourierScott.

