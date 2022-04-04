FAIRFIELD — For 57 minutes on Monday night, the Fairfield boys soccer team played evenly with a state tournament qualifier from a season ago.
Not bad for a Trojan team that lost 13 seniors from a season ago. Those same seniors, who guided Fairfield to three consecutive 10-win seasons, saw their final season together come to a close without scoring a goal in a regional semifinal loss to Pella last spring.
The much younger Fairfield boys soccer team avoided being shutout in the season-opening rematch with the Little Dutch, answering an early goal by Pella with a strike that evened the score just a few minutes later. Andrew Twohill's goal, coming on a scramble outside the box in the sixth minute of the match, carried the Trojans deep into the second half with a chance to pull a huge home win.
Goals by Isaac Sweeney, Aren Hellbusch and Levi Hansen in the final 23 minutes of the match ultimately lifted Pella to a 4-1 win. The Little Dutch improved to 2-0 on the season, bouncing back after allowing its first goal of the season.
"After a lot of frustration, crediting a lot of that to their defense and a great job by their goal keeper, we ended settling in a little bit better and moved the ball a little more effectively," Pella head boys soccer coach Mark Solomon said. "It was a little harder in the space here. We weren't moving the ball very well to initiate well. I think we were second-guessing our confidence. We made a couple little errors, one of which helped lead to Fairfield's goal."
Twohill answered a goal by Preston Rowe, who cleaned up a rebound off the post in the fourth minute of the match. The Trojans (0-1) continued to make deep runs down the field, but couldn't find the attack that would have produced a potential go-ahead goal in the first half.
"We kept our heads up. We kept fighting," Fairfield head boys soccer coach Felisto Guezimane. "If we could have made it 2-1, it might have changed how we approached things in the second half. I actually thought we played much better in the second half. We controlled the ball a lot better and made better passes."
After having several attacks thwarted in the second half, Pella (2-0) finally snapped the 1-1 tie when Sweeney was able to convert off a throw to put the Little Dutch on top for good. Aren Hellbusch gave Pella a two-goal edge with a cross that struck the post and bounced into the net in the 65th minute.
"That was probably a little bit of luck on our side. I think we kind of needed that," Solomon said. "When you start doing the right things, good things start happening."