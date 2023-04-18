OTTUMWA — Kids are showing up and making big plays for the Ottumwa High School boys soccer team.
Luis Ramos Bonilla is one of those new faces that has emerged to help the Bulldogs produce the best start to a season in five years. The freshman goalkeeper pitched helped Ottumwa secure its third shutout in five matches to open the season, making five saves while facing down constant runs down the field by Des Moines North in a 1-0 Iowa Alliance south division win last Thursday over the Polar Bears at Eric Wertheim Memorial Field earning the Bulldogs the No. 15 ranking in Class 4A in the most recent
"Luis just showed up in February for us and he's been a rock star back there in the goal for us," Ottumwa head boys soccer coach Andy Maw said. "It's not just the saves. He distributes the ball and gets it to the right players. He knows when to do it quickly and when to hold on to it. He's been a great addition to the squad."
Perhaps the biggest factor that has helped Bonilla find immediate success as a goalie has come from the way he plays the game. Justin Seaba, a junior defensemen for the Bulldogs, talked about the fearless nature of his first-year teammate.
"Luis is confident, he likes to come out and he's strong," Seaba said. "He shows that every day in practice. He actually took me out on the corner one day during practice. He's not afraid to go out there and challenge you anywhere on the field."
Bonilla entered this week having allowed just two goals in 314 minutes in goal for the Bulldogs, making 20 saves on 22 shots. One of the two goals that did slip by Bonilla allowed 16th-ranked (3A) Des Moines Roosevelt to escape at Schafer Stadium six days earlier with a 1-0 win, preventing Ottumwa from a perfect 4-0 start to the season.
"I know that fired Luis up. He felt like he had let the team down," Maw said. "When this match began and he was walking off the field after warm-ups, he held up a zero with his hands. He was not going to let one get by him."
That was easier said than done. North (2-1, 2-1 Iowa Alliance) looked to beat the Bulldogs back down the field by dumping the ball deep helping lead to an 11-6 edge for the Polar Bears in total shots.
"We knew that was the type of play North was going to do. They tend to send the ball long into the box and have a lot of bodies forward," Maw said. "We knew we were going to have to defend very tightly. We couldn't fail and get ourselves spread out. We had to remain compact to defend because those long balls were going to be coming all night."
While the Bulldogs were able to remain disciplined defensively, it was a breakdown on the other end of the field that finally allowed Ottumwa to score the only goal of the match. Djessy Mfudila's cross in front of Des Moines North goalie A.J. Mapendo was deflected away by the Polar Bear defense, allowing Junior Jose Pineda Fernandez to pick up the loose ball and fire home his team-leading fifth goal of the season in the 52nd minute.
"I knew the defenders were going to be slow to recover. I knew I could to that ball," Fernandez said. "I feel like I could have scored three or four goals, but I missed a lot. It was different being out here on the natural (grass) surface. It made the ball very slow to get up the field."
The rare trip to Wertheim Field, made necessary due to a middle school track and field meet being hosted by Ottumwa on Thursday, also proved to be a challenge defensively at times for the Bulldogs.
"It was hard to control the ball compared to how we can control it on the turf," Seaba said. "We just tried our best. I think we started to get adjusted to it late in the first half and went all out for it in the second half."
Ottumwa ran into a speed bump on Monday at ninth-ranked (3A) Ames, falling 5-0 to the nine-time state qualifiers. Zach Cuva scored a pair of goals and collected an assist as the Little Cyclones finally broke free in the second half after the teams played through a scoreless first half in the top-15 showdown.
The Bulldogs (4-2, 1-2 Iowa Alliance) continue a tough week of competition on Thursday night up at Pella facing last year's Class 2A state finalist. Ottumwa then heads to Des Moines on Friday to face Des Moines Hoover in conference action.
"It's not just that we're playing three games (this week), but we're facing three teams that have historically given us problems," Maw said. "We're going to have to show up."
