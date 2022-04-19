OTTUMWA – The Ottumwa boys soccer team had a whole week to prepare for one of the top teams in the state.
The result was a defensive strategy that gave the Bulldogs a chance to dethrone one of the top four teams in Class 3A. Fourth-ranked (3A) Johnston, however, was able to take advantage of a momentary breakdown and a penalty on the Bulldogs that resulted in a penalty kick, allowing the unbeaten Dragons to earn a 2-0 win at Eric Wertheim Field, improving to 8-0 on the season.
"If we were going to have a chance, we would have to force (Johnston) to play our game," Ottumwa head boys soccer coach Andy Maw said. "Our goal was to sit back with numbers on defense and look for a quick counterattack.
"The boys did very well. The first goal happened because we momentarily lost our focus. We had some great performance from Landon Fetcho on defense and Oscar Rodriguez as a center defensive midfielder. The whole back line did a fantastic job of shutting down (Wilmont Manneh). Even though it was a loss, this game showed that we can hang in there with some of the top teams if we play aggressive and play with heart."
Ottumwa (2-2) will get another chance to face a top team on Thursday. The Bulldogs host second-ranked Pella, a Class 2A state qualifier last year, at Schafer Stadium starting at 7 p.m.