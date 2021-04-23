OTTUMWA — Something had to give in the second half on Friday night at Schafer Stadium.
Shot after shot by the Urbandale J-Hawks were either caught by Ethan Vasconez or lined outside the net, allowing the Ottumwa High School boys soccer team to remain with a goal of another tough Central Iowa Metropolitan League opponent for 60 minutes. With 20 minutes left, the J-Hawks were looking to break things open while Ottumwa was looking for a breakthrough win.
Luka Stbac's picture-perfect cross to Hayden Marks allowed Urbandale to finally break through with a second goal two seconds into the 61st minute of the match. Rockne Carver added a goal in the 69th minute, cleaning up a rebound after Vasconez made his 10th save of the night, as Urbandale pulled away late to secure a 3-0 win over the Bulldogs, capping a tough week of action for Ottumwa.
"I think Ethan had probably his best game of the season," Ottumwa head boys soccer coach Andy Maw said. "I don't think I've seen him be that aggressive ever. For the first time, he really took charge back there in goal."
Vasconez did his part to give Ottumwa a chance to win in the second half, stopping several shots to keep the Bulldogs within a goal for the second straight night after making 11 saves Thursday in a 3-2 loss at Pella.
"We just need to get more shots on target at the end of the day," Vasconez said. "We just need to keep doing what we're doing. This new strategy we've using these last two matches. I think it's working. We're playing much better."
It appeared the night would be much worse for the Bulldogs on Friday as Urbandale capitalized on their first scoring opportunity. Stbac took a pass from Cody Tiffin of a turnover on the first possession of the match by Ottumwa, resulting in a goal on the very first shot allowing the J-Hawks to enjoy a 1-0 just 18 seconds in.
"You always get a little concerned when you give up a goal that quickly," Maw said. "You worry the guys are going to collapse, but the one things our guys have shown this year is that they're not going to quit when something like that happens. They'll be upset, but they're not going to quit."
In fact, Ottumwa came within inches of answering the early goal by Urbandale. Jonathan Magana fired a shot in the fifth minute that got past one goalie and had another one convinced it was going in the back of the net.
"From my angle, I thought for sure it was in," Vasconez said. "I usually think any shot on target is going in."
Magana's ball, however, struck the cross bar preserving Urbandale's 1-0 lead. Magana got another look five minutes later, driving a shot that was saved by J-Hawk net minder Nathaniel Hermson.
Most of the night, however, was spent on the half of the field closest to Vasconez. Urbandale outshot Ottumwa 25-7 in the match with 13 shots on goal, 11 more than the Bulldogs who never got a ball closer to the back of the net after Magana's early chances.
Vasconez was up for the challenge, facing fire from 10 different J-Hawks that fired at least one shot in the match. Despite the early goal and an 11-3 edge in shots, Urbandale's lead was only 1-0 at halftime giving Ottumwa a chance to tie the match with a goal in the second half for the fourth time in the last six matches.
"It was nice that we kept playing our game," Maw said. "The pressure kept coming, however, as the second half got going. It led to some bad habits that we've been trying hard to overcome."
After drawing two early fouls, including the first of two yellow cards given to the J-Hawks, Ottumwa was back on its heels trying to keep Urbandale (6-4) from finding a second goal. Stbac finally set up a backbreaker with 19:58 left, taking the ball into the corner and driving the ball low enough to force Vasconez to make a play, allowing Marks to run in from behind and fire the ball into the wide-open net, finally giving the J-Hawks a 2-0 lead.
"They've got a lot of speed on their team. It was tough to hold them down," Vasconez said.
Urbandale delivered the final goal with just over 11 minutes left as Vasconez made an initial shot by Marks with his knee. The ball bounced off the post after the bounce off the knee, allowing Carver to hammer the rebound into the open net, capping a week in which Ottumwa went 0-3 with losses to three teams with winning records in the span of four days.
"I'm excited to see how this new strategy works for us moving forward," Vasconez said. "The first thing that will be helpful is getting some rest this weekend. Three matches in a week is a lot for any team."
Ottumwa (2-6) opens CIML Metro conference action on Tuesday at Des Moines East. The Bulldogs also travel to Des Moines on Friday, Apr. 30, for a Metro match-up with Hoover looking to turn the tide in the 2021 season.
"We've had our fair share of tough opponents. I think that'll help us going forward," Maw said. "We were able to move the ball at times against a pretty talented team tonight. When we face teams that aren't quite as talented, we should be able to have some success."
BOYS SOCCER
Urbandale 3, Ottumwa 0
Urbandale 1 2 — 3
Ottumwa 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
Urbandale — Luka Stbac goal (Cody Tiffin assist), :18.
Urbandale — Hayden Marks goal (Stbac assist), 60:02.
Urbandale — Rockne Carver goal, 68:51.
Urbandale: Total Shots — 25 (Marks 6, Joy Mukamy 4, Stbac 4, Denis Sehic 3, Carver 2, Tiffin 2, Ben Croll, Henry Hmar, Carlos Orellana, Lal Rin Sanga). Total Saves — 3 (Nathaniel Hermsom 3). Total Fouls — 13. Yellow Cards — Marks, Sanga.
Ottumwa: Total Shots — 7 (Jonathan Magana 2, Junior Pineda Fernandez, Luis Lozano, Iverik Sanchez, Angel Valencia, Carlos Barojas Victoria). Total Saves — 10 (Ethan Vasconez 10). Total Fouls — 6.