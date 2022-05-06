OTTUMWA — The best match they've played all season.
That was the high praise that Ottumwa High School head boys soccer coach Andy Maw gave his team on Friday following their CIML battle with Ames at Schafer Stadium. The Bulldogs went toe-to-toe for 80 minutes with the Little Cyclones, nearly pulling off their biggest win of the season.
Kyler Clark and Hunter Zenger, however, had different thoughts. Zenger took advantage of a late penalty called on the Bulldogs, converting a penalty kick with 4:25 left in regulation, while Clark made 12 saves including an incredible sliding stop with less than two minutes allowing Ames to escape Wapello County with a 1-0 win over Ottumwa and a 7-3 overall record.
"I think we played as well as have in any match, even the ones that we've won," Maw said. "We just couldn't find the back of the net, again. We controlled the game. Between Junior Pineda (Fernandez), Oscar (Rodriguez) and Luis (Botello), they controlled the game and created some great attacks."
That attack continued even after Zenger's penalty kick as Ottumwa nearly tied the match. The Bulldogs (3-8) got the ball into the box to with an open look for Djessy Mfudila, who sent a shot into a open corner of the net.
Out of nowhere, Clark dove in to slide on top of the ball preventing Ottumwa from scoring the tying goal. It was the 11th of 12 saves made by the Ames senior goalkeeper.
"It all kind of went in slow motion over those last two minutes," Clark said. "I knew in those last two minutes, it was either do or die. I did what I had to do to get the win. I threw my body around."
While that save was Clark's most impressive, it wasn't the only chance Ottumwa would have to force overtime late in the second half. Pineda would made a run on a ball sent up the field only to have Clark tackle the ball away right near the end line, but the failure to keep control of the ball sent the Ames goalie scrambling to regain possession.
By doing so, Clark would collide with Pineda as the ball went out of bounds. Clark would wind up on the track, several yards away from the goal, as Ottumwa was throwing ball back in needing a couple timely blocks by his teammates to scramble back to grab a long arching shot by Pineda with less than a minute left to preserve the 1-0 Cyclone win.
"I didn't even look back to see what was going on. I just dashed back into the goal," Clark said. "I just relied on my teammates to keep the ball in play long enough that I could back in position to make that final stop."
Ottumwa is back home on Monday to host Marshalltown. The match will be the first of four the Bulldogs are scheduled to play next week.