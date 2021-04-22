PELLA — Isaac Semini scored his 12th and 13th goals of the season for the Little Dutch while Ike Held converted a decisive penalty kick in the 61st minute, helping Pella hold off Ottumwa in boys soccer action 3-2 on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs ended a four-match drought without a goal late in the first half, converting on a free kick as Carlos Barojas found the back of the net from 25 yards out, tying the match at 1-1 heading into the second half. Semini snapped the tie early in the second half, scoring his second goal of the match with 25:03 left before Held took advantage of a Bulldog penalty with 19:41 left, beating Ethan Vasconez on a penalty shot that put Pella ahead 3-1.
Ottumwa came right back the field, getting right back into the match on a goal by Oscar Rodriguez with 15:56 left. The Bulldogs could not find the tying goal in the final minutes. Pella avoided a late handball call that might have allowed Ottumwa a shot at the tying goal as the Little Dutch narrowly missed on several shots at the net in the final 15 minutes.
Pella improves to 8-2 overall, next traveling to Oskaloosa on Tuesday. Ottumwa (2-5) heads home for another tough test on Friday night as the Bulldogs will be hosting Urbandale at Schafer Stadium looking to snap a five-match losing streak.