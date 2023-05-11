FAIRFIELD — The best soccer of the season may yet be in front of the Fairfield Trojans.
Head coach Felisberto Guezimane certainly hopes for better soccer ahead from his team after literally holding on for a 2-1 win over Southeast Conference rival Keokuk in the final home match of the season for the Trojans. Mikael Anderson stopped a shot from Cooper Abfalter-Dial with seven seconds left, smothering the ball before getting up and booting the ball down the field as time expired.
"That's one of the tactics I use, especially when I know the match is coming to an end," Anderson said. "Goalie usually get about five seconds to use up and it doesn't start until you're up on your feet.
"We had a tough game. We definitely could have played better, but we obviously could have played worse. That hug I put on the ball at the end I just felt like was needed to secure the win at the end."
The win moved Fairfield to 5-7 on the season, making back-to-back 2-1 victories over Southeast Conference rivals. After snapping a four-match losing streak with a 2-1 win at Mount Pleasant last week, the Trojans have an opportunity to finish the season on a high note with matches this week at Centerville (0-11) and Oskaloosa (4-11) before opening Class 3A substate tournament play at Clear Creek-Amana (5-9) on Monday night.
Fairfield is hoping to avoid back-to-back losing seasons, something that can only happen if the Trojans can at least advance to the substate semifinals. To achieve that attainable goal, Guezimane feels his team needs to step up its level of play after barely getting by a 2-10 Keokuk squad.
"We were not expecting this match to be competitive. We played down. We did not play the way we were supposed to," Guezimane said. "We gave (Keokuk) too many chances and we almost paid for it."
Fairfield and Keokuk fought through the first 40 minutes on Monday without producing a goal, setting the stage for a dramatic finish as the Trojans failed to shake the pesky Chiefs. Cooper Polonsky found the back of the net in the second half to finally put Fairfield on the board and on top only for a strike by Abfalter-Dial off a feed from Chase Eckland to even the score heading into the final 20 minutes of regulation.
"We were just not clinical on the attacking third," Guezimane said. "There were too many side-to-side passes. We were missing that last pass and took some really bad shots. We just didn't take care of the ball."
Fairfield finally snapped the tie in the 68th minute as Miles Siemsen found the back of the net, giving the Trojans a late lead. Keokuk, however, would push for the equalizer forcing Anderson and the Fairfield defense to hold strong with time winding down.
Fairfield lost Polonsky on a hard fall trying to get the ball away from the Chiefs with less than three minutes left. After missing on a pair of chances to put the match-clinching goal in the back of the net, the Trojans had to defend a free kick after giving up a foul with 47 seconds left.
"For a goalie in that last minute, your nerves are through the roof," Anderson said. "It really is the deciding factor. It could be up to the goalie or up to a defender, but it's definitely the most nerve-racking part of the game."
Anderson watched as the free kick from the Chiefs went over his head and on to the top of the net, keeping Fairfield's one-goal lead in tact. Keokuk made one last run into the box trying to extend the match before Abfalter-Dial released a contested shot on the ground that Anderson sprawled out to secure his sixth and final save.
"Controlling the ball on free kicks to make sure the other team doesn't get a clear shot and helping coordinate defenses are critical elements of being a goalie," Anderson said. "When (Abfalter-Dial) took that last shot, I'm not going to lie. It kind of scared me. I felt the front post was a bit open.
"It kept us on our toes. Closer games are more exhilarating. It's a lot more fun."
Maybe for the players. Guezimane is hopeful the Trojans have a more definitive finish to their season.
"We'll take this win, but we worked a lot harder than we were supposed to," Guezimane said. "We need to use these matches to build momentum heading into the postseason. We have to take every game seriously. We can work on the tactical aspects of the game in our upcoming matches and go from there."
