NEWTON — The Ottumwa boys soccer team battled through two more dramatic contests on Saturday at the Newton Invitational. After winning in overtime at Oskaloosa on Thursday to open the season, the Bulldogs split two more 2-1 decisions bouncing back to win in a shootout over Collins-Maxwell after allowing a tiebreaking second-half goal in a loss to Benton Community at H.A. Lynn Stadium.
Ottumwa secured a shootout win over Collins-Maxwell, 5-3, after the teams played to a 1-1 draw after 60 minutes of play. Fabian Espinoza made nine saves, including a key stop in the shootout while scoring one of the goals for the Bulldogs to decide the match against the Spartans.
Nai Way, Ethan Argueta, Oscar Rodriguez, Andrew Romero and Brian Baeza all found the back of the net for OHS against Collins-Maxwell. Rodriguez scored Ottumwa's lone goal against Benton while Espinoza stopped five shots on goal by the Bobcats.
Ottumwa (2-1) will host Marshalltown on Friday at Schafer Stadium.