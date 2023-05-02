Boys soccer: Ottumwa boys strike early against Lincoln

DES MOINES — Junior Jose Pineda Fernandez got the Ottumwa High School boys soccer team off to a fast start on Friday, scoring the first goal in less than two minutes as the Bulldogs earned a 6-1 Iowa Alliance Conference south division win over Des Moines Lincoln at James W. Cownie Park.
Fernandez scored a pair of goals in the win. Yeferson Rodriguez Mendoza added Ottumwa's second goal of the match less than five minutes after the opening kickoff while adding an assist.
Jafet Redondo Chavez added a goal and an assist for the Bulldogs. Jonatan Villatoro and Dejessy Mfudila added goals for Ottumwa while Oscar Rodriguez delivered a pair of assists for the Bulldogs, who overcame an injury to starting goal keeper Luisa Ramon Bonilla late in the first half.
"We did not have Fabian (Espinoza) with us as he had to be gone with a family function, so we brought in junior varsity keeper Abdy Merida for the end of the first half and the start of the second before Luis came back on," Ottumwa head boys soccer coach Andy Maw said. "The boys were able to keep the momentum going."
Ottumwa (7-3, 3-3 Iowa Alliance) faced Fairfield on Tuesday at the Dexter Soccer Complex in Jefferson County on Tuesday as the Courier went to press. The Bulldogs head to Williams Stadium in Des Moines to face East High School on Friday.
