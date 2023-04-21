Boys soccer: Ottumwa knocks off Little Dutch

PELLA — History has not been kind in recent years for the Ottumwa boys soccer team against Pella.
The Little Dutch have come up big in the last three meetings between the teams, scoring three goals in each contest including a 3-0 win over the Bulldogs last year at Schafer Stadium. Pella would go on to play for a state title before the season was over while Ottumwa struggled to a 5-12 record.
What a difference a year makes. Freshman goal keeper Luis Ramos Bonilla came within three minutes of clinching Ottumwa's fourth shutout of the season, ultimately holding off the Little Dutch late. Goals by Junior Jose Pineda Fernandez and Yeferson Rodriguez Mendoza lifted the 15th-ranked (4A) Bulldogs secured a 2-1 win over Pella on Thursday night.
"It felt good to get another win against a team that has had our number the last couple of years," Ottumwa head boys soccer coach Andy Maw said. "Luis had some great saves as usual."
After wrapping up a busy week at Des Moines Hoover on Friday, Ottumwa (5-2) will host Waterloo East on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.