OTTUMWA — The first home win of the season seemed to be in sight for the Ottumwa High School boys soccer team on Monday.
Marshalltown, however, made the Bulldogs earn their first victory march into the locker room at Schafer Stadium. Ottumwa rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the first half, then held on in the second half as a pair of goals by Djessy Mfudila made the difference in a 4-3 win over the Bobcats.
"This year, you look at home teams play against other squads and you still have no idea how things are going to turn out," Ottumwa head boys soccer coach Andy Maw said. "Marshalltown lost to Ames 4-0 and got completely controlled, then they came here and went toe-to-toe with us after we went toe-to-toe with Ames. The whole thing is unpredictable this year."
Ottumwa was able to put the first goal on the board in a match for just the second time this season. Luis Botello got free on a breakaway in the 11th minute and fired home the first of the seven goals scored between the teams in Monday's wild contest.
Despite that early goal, Maw felt the Bulldogs did not start as well as they did in last Friday's 1-0 loss to Ames.
"I asked the guys where was that team that played Ames," Maw said. "We were not controlling the midfield. Marshalltown controlled the game for most of the first half."
Penalties in the box also plagued Ottumwa again on Monday, resulting in a penalty kick in the 18th minute by Angel Gomez that tied the score at 1-1. The Bobcats followed that up with a goal by Theeramanus Kyaeplae on an assist from Pedro Zenito Ramirez less than two minutes later, giving Marshalltown the lead.
"It's hard to win matches when you give up penalty kicks. It just wears on you," Maw said. "Our defense struggled all night. They played so tough against Ames, but there five or six times our defenders went to kick the ball and just flat-out missed.
"We have to straighten that out so we can get that consistency back there. They have to be confident, watch the ball to the foot, make solid contact and clear the ball out of there. You don't have to kick the ball to the moon. You just need to get it out of the way so we can regroup."
Ottumwa (4-8) was able to regroup offensively, getting another break to the net with Junior Pineda Fernandez converting with just over three minutes left in the first half to tie the match at 2-2. Mfudila, who had a potential tying goal in the closing minutes against Ames swept away at the last second, was able to score his first two goals of the season after entering the night with a team-leading 17 shots taken, including 13 shots at the goal.
"He needed that. He needed that three weeks ago," Maw said. "When a striker goes that long without scoring, it's hard. Now that he's broken through, hopefully we'll see more goals for him."
The early strikes in the second half by Mfudila seemed to put Ottumwa on track for a runaway win. Richard Toe, however, stuck back for Marshalltown (4-11) with just under 30 minutes left in regulation.
In those final 30 minutes, the Bobcats continued to first shots at the net trying to tie the match. Fabian Espinoza was up to the challenge making 12 saves including 10 in the second half to preserve Ottumwa's first home win.
"We've worked a lot with Fabian on being more aggressive," Maw said. "We know he might make a few more mistakes by doing that, but in terms of his shot-stopping, the results speak for themselves."
Ottumwa will look for consecutive home wins on consecutive nights, hosting Des Moines Lincoln in CIML Metro conference play on Tuesday. After scoring four goals and a win at home, Maw is hopeful even more fans come out to help add to the festive atmosphere for the Bulldog boys.
"It's always nice when you win. It's a different venue compared to the matches we played out at Walsh where the soccer club kids stuck around to make it more of a home-crowd feel," Maw said. "We haven't really drawn them at Schafer yet. It's nice to get this win. Hopefully, we can string some wins together and get some more people out to have a good time with it."