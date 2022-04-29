OTTUMWA — There is light at the end of the tunnel for the Ottumwa High School boys soccer team.
The Bulldogs completed a gauntlet of six straight matches against ranked opponents on Friday, falling 5-0 to fifth-ranked (3A) Des Moines Hoover at Schafer Stadium. Bawi Thwang scored two of Hoover's three goals in the first half as the Huskies had 10 different players that contributed to the 24 shots fired by the CIML Metro conference favorites.
"Hoover is a great team. They're a very physical team with a lot of size," Ottumwa head boys soccer coach Andy Maw said. "We played well. We have quite a few injuries on our back line. Pee Soe had to step in and play center defense. He doesn't normally do that, but he picked it up well.
"We still have a true freshman, Landon Fetcho, that is doing very well in that back line. When you're young and inexperienced, you're prone to make some more mistakes. They're getting some good time in. Come next week, I think we have some good opportunities to put in a good fight."
Ottumwa also finished with the most shots in a single match since beginning the current stretch of six straight ranked opponents. The Bulldogs had seven shots against the Huskies, including four in the second half with several late chances in an attempt to score their first goal since the Newton Tournament back on Apr. 2.
"We had a few players back that had to sit out the first 30 days because of grades. They really give us a chance to create and attack," Maw said. "At the same time, they've been out for awhile. It took a little bit of time in the first half for them to figure out where they were at. I think we figured out in the second half and created more attacking than we have at any point so far this season.
"Some of those attacks were absolutely beautiful. We just have to figure out how to get those attacks into the back of the net."
Ottumwa (2-7, 0-2 CIML Metro) will face unranked, one-win Des Moines North on Tuesday on the road. Combined, the next six opponents on the schedule for the Bulldog boys are 12-42, a far cry from the combined 53-7 record of Ottumwa's last six opponents.
"We can't write anything off. We have to go in with the attitude we can win every match to give ourselves a chance," Maw said. "It's hard to be happy with a 5-0 loss, but Hoover is a great team. The improvements that we're making with our attack is a good thing."