OTTUMWA — Ottumwa senior Junior Jose Pineda Fernandez earned second-team all-state honors from the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association (IAHSSCA). Fernandez, who scored a program-record 22 goals for the Bulldogs this past season, was named a second-team forward in Class 4A.
Fernandez was also selected to play in the IAHSSCA Senior Showcase. Playing for the East squad, Fernandez scored scored the game-tying goal in the match at Valley Stadium in Des Moines on June 10.
Fernandez helped Ottumwa past the program's first winning season in five years. The Bulldogs finished with a record of 10-5, scoring the most goals (49) in a single season since 2018.
