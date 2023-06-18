Boys soccer: Ottumwa boys strike early against Lincoln

Junior Jose Pineda Fernandez (11) brings the soccer ball up the field for the Ottumwa Bulldogs on Apr. 25 against Waterloo East at Schafer Stadium in Ottumwa.

OTTUMWA — Ottumwa senior Junior Jose Pineda Fernandez earned second-team all-state honors from the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association (IAHSSCA). Fernandez, who scored a program-record 22 goals for the Bulldogs this past season, was named a second-team forward in Class 4A.

Fernandez was also selected to play in the IAHSSCA Senior Showcase. Playing for the East squad, Fernandez scored scored the game-tying goal in the match at Valley Stadium in Des Moines on June 10.

Fernandez helped Ottumwa past the program's first winning season in five years. The Bulldogs finished with a record of 10-5, scoring the most goals (49) in a single season since 2018.

