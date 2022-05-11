OTTUMWA — Just hours after being paired up against each other to open postseason play, Des Moines Lincoln and Ottumwa provided quite the precursor to next Thursday's 3A substate quarterfinal.
The Railsplitters and Bulldogs battled it out for nearly 96 minutes on a muggy night at Schafer Stadium. Almost 18 minutes after having a potential game-winning goal bounce off the crossbar, Saroj Shashankhar scored his first golden goal firing a shot into the net with Ottumwa sophomore goal keeper Fabian Espinoza unable to knock the ball away from the Lincoln senior striker clinching a 2-1 double-overtime CIML Metro conference boys soccer win on Tuesday.
"I was actually surprised. I thought (Espinoza) was still back on the goal line," Shashankhar said. "I just knocked it over to the left when he came out. It felt great. It took over 90 minutes of hard work to score that."
If Tuesday's match was any indication, expect more of the same type of drama next Thursday when the conference rivals meet again with the seasons on the line for each team. After almost 96 minutes, the teams finished dead even in total shots (17-17) with Ottumwa edging Lincoln in shots on goal, 10-8, including a shot midway through the second overtime by Oscar Rodriguez that would have won the match for the Bulldogs.
That is, of course, if Jayson Kunkel hadn't hauled in the driving shot from almost 30 yards out. Kunkel finished with nine saves in net for the Railsplitters while provided instruction to his younger teammates in avoiding mistakes both in offensive attacks and defending the Bulldogs.
"We kind of got frustrated in the first half and got a little sloppy, letting (Ottumwa) get some good opportunities," Kunkel said. "It's all a part of keeping the guys motivated, especially when you go beyond 90 minutes. This is our first overtime match of the season and a 90-minute bus ride also doesn't help. We had sore, tired legs. It was just a mental game that point."
The Bulldogs (4-10, 1-3 CIML Metro) could not take advantage of the opportunities provided to them by Lincoln's defensive miscues. Junior Pineda Fernandez, Yefferson Rodriguez and Djessy Mfudila missed on strikes that might have given Ottumwa an early lead and changed the outcome of the match as the Bulldogs began to revert into an offensive attack that was more one-dimensional, making the attack easier for the Railsplitters easier to defend.
"I thought we were able to string some passes together earlier in the match, but when we got into the middle of the match, we just started kicking balls long," Ottumwa head boys soccer coach Andy Maw said. "That just kind of burnt out our strikers up front and we got tired legs. We have to learn to keep playing our game and not just go for the home run. We need to build our attack and create good chances."
Instead of netting an early lead, Ottumwa found themselves playing from behind for the second straight Metro match. Gerson Escobar was able to take advantage after an initial save by Espinoza slipped out of the hands of the sophomore at the last second, leading to a rebound goal in the 17th minute that gave Lincoln a 1-0 lead heading into the second half.
"You know the boys are tired and you know they're frustrated at times," Maw said. "It's tough. Sometimes, you put in young players and they're not at the same level as a more experienced team, but it's that experience our kids are gaining in matches like these that will hopefully help them grow."
Just as they did at Des Moines North one week earlier and one night earlier in a 4-3 non-conference win over Marshalltown, Ottumwa struck early in the second half to erase a deficit. Fernandez drew a foul in the box in the 46th minute, leading to a penalty kick opportunity that was taken by Anderson Williams.
"I've never taken a penalty kick before," Williams said. "I was nervous when I stepped up there. For a second, I was worried I wasn't going to make it."
Williams was able to breath a sigh of relief, however, after finding the back of the net on his first penalty kick. Suddenly, the match was tied with Ottumwa again in position to net a comeback win for the third time in four matches.
"You just have to keep pushing the guys," Maw said. "In overtime, I just kept telling the guys I just need their best 10 minutes. Then, it became about getting this done in the first four minutes of the second overtime."
Instead, it was Lincoln (3-11, 2-2 CIML Metro) that was able to walk off with their second win in as many nights after losing 11 of their first 12 matches. Ottumwa will have to rebound quickly following a long, draining night on their home field with matches still to come this week at Indianola on Thursday and at home on Friday against Metro rival Des Moines Roosevelt.
"It does worry you a little bit knowing that we've got two more matches this week," Maw said. "It's going to be tough, especially when you have to go the distance. The kids played well. You just have to keep pushing."