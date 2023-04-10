OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa High School boys soccer team came out to prove this is going to be a much different year in their first Iowa Alliance south division test of the season.
Less than three minutes after kickoff on Friday night at Schafer Stadium, Junior Jose Pineda Fernandez had a chance to emphasize that point. The Bulldog senior dribbled past Des Moines Roosevelt goalkeeper Isaac Garcia and fired the ball towards a wide-open net.
Owen Krueger, however, had other ideas recovering at the last second to kick the ball out within a yard of the goal. In the end, the Roughriders weathered the early storm of Ottumwa's attack before getting out of Schafer Stadium with a 1-0 win as a goal in the 13th minute by Ethan Rodriguez proved to be enough for Roosevelt to hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.
"It's been awhile since we've been this competitive with Roosevelt. To come away with a one-goal loss to a team of that caliber, you can't be too upset with that," Ottumwa head boys soccer coach Andy Maw said. "Roosevelt's fast, they're very quick, they're passing is very accurate. It caused problems for us in the midfield. We worked on it this week, but we weren't quite ready for it."
Rodriguez was able to sneak a kick past Ottumwa goalkeeper Luis Ramos Bonilla just 12:20 into the match. The strike came on one of the few early attacks for the Roughriders after the Bulldogs failed to score despite owning a majority of the scoring chances in the first 10 minutes of the match.
"I can't fault the guys. They fought their hearts out until the very end," Maw said. "It's just how it goes sometimes. We had chances early, but I still feel like we're a second-half team. I feel that's when we play our best. I would have liked to have capitalized on some of those early opportunities so we're not playing back on our heels."
While Ottumwa didn't have quite as much sustained success keeping the ball on the offensive end, the Bulldogs had chances to match Roosevelt's first-half goal. Ottumwa not only finished with five of their eight shots challenging Roughriders goalies Garcia and Caden Lane, but had runs at the net that didn't quite result in a shot including a breakaway for Yeferson Rodriguez Mendoza that ultimately left the Ottumwa sophomore too deep along the end line to get a shot off.
"The times we got it down there, it kind of surprised us because we were struggling to get the ball down there and the midfield wasn't joining them," Maw said. "We made some chances with our midfield. We were playing with one center defensive midfield. We ended up switching back to two. That makes an adjustment with how many players are forward.
"I think there were some adjustments we weren't ready for because we hadn't practiced doing that. It was an adjustment we needed to make with what happened with the first goal. We needed to shore up our defense more on the inside. We were successful with that. We just needed to get more bodies forward quicker and it wasn't happening."
Liam Curtis led Roosevelt (1-0, 1-0 Iowa Alliance) with all players with three shots, but could not challenge the goal on any of those strikes. Despite a 13-8 edge in overall shots, Roosevelt managed to only match the Bulldogs with five shots on goal, producing the most competitive match between the programs in six years.
"It's a very encouraging sign if we can go toe-to-toe with a team like this," Maw said of Roosevelt. "Overall, we have to be positive and move forward. If we can stay in matches with teams like this, it gives us a chance to turn things around especially against the teams that were able to just barely get by us last season."
Ottumwa (3-1, 0-1 Iowa Alliance) will face a team that has battled the Bulldogs in five consecutive one-goal matches over the past seven years. Des Moines North comes to Eric Wertheim Memorial Field to face the Bulldogs on Thursday at 7 p.m.
"They wanted to win this match against Roosevelt. They're not pleased with a close loss," Maw said. "They felt like they could have done better. They are excited that we're doing better than we did last year. They're seeing the progress and they've seen the success our program has had in the past. The way we're playing, it's taken us awhile to get here, but we're doing things the right way."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.