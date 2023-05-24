OTTUMWA — No Ottumwa boys soccer player has scored more goals in a single season than Junior Jose Pineda Fernandez.
With the season on the line, Fernandez had a shot to extend the Bulldogs' season. With second ticking down, Fernandez fired the ball at the goal hoping to tie the Class 4A substate semifinal thriller with Southeast Polk.
For a brief moment, it appeared Fernandez was about to send his 23rd goal of the season into the back of the net Monday night at Schafer Stadium. Southeast Polk goal keeper Samer Arafa, however, had other ideas leaping up in front of the goal to knock the ball away with time winding down helping clinch a 2-1 postseason win for the Rams preventing the Bulldogs from advancing to the substate finals for just the second time in program history.
Southeast Polk (9-9) booked a spot in the substate finals for the first time since 2019. Ottumwa, hoping to advance to a substate final for the first time since 2018, ends the season with a record of 10-5 nearly erasing a two-goal deficit in the final 10 minutes of regulation.
"This team has always been a second half team this whole season," Ottumwa head boys soccer coach Andy Maw said. "Sometimes, it doesn't work out. Great effort. Lots of shots. We outshot them, but at the end of the day they have to get to the back of the net."
Ottumwa, seeking to win a postseason match at home for the second straight year, nearly doubled the Rams in total shots (18-10) and more than doubled the Rams in total shots on goal firing 12 shots on target to just five sent on by Southeast Polk. Arafa, however, made 16 saves during the match including two that deflected off the hands of the freshman goalie off the crossbar including the final shot of the Bulldog season by Fernandez.
"It's really outrageous because we're not a team that shoots a lot," Maw said. "You have to give Southeast Polk a lot of credit. They had Junior very well covered. They denied a lot of balls through, which cut down on even more opportunities that we could have had.
"They did their homework and they played their game well."
The Rams were able to contest most of the runs up the field by the Bulldogs, contesting most of the shots at the goal. Southeast Polk, meanwhile, was able to take advantage of two open looks in the middle of the field including a ball deflected by Ethan Van Cleve off a long kick by Josh Wilson that beat OHS goal keeper Luis Ramos Bonilla in the 27th minute giving the Rams a sudden 1-0 lead.
"If you're not on during the first half, you have to play catch up," Maw said. "We just couldn't catch up in this game."
Not that there wasn't a lack of effort to do so by the Bulldogs. Ottumwa continued bringing the attack getting several chances to even the score including rare breakaway chances for Jannis Frankie, Luis Botello and Fernandez with a pair of open shots that went just wide of the net and a long strike by Fernandez that was stopped from 20 yards out by Arafa.
After so many chances on one end of the field, Southeast Polk took advantage of a rare chance on the other end. Pete Green found Jacob Wells in the middle of the field allowing Wells to fire a strike past Bonilla with 13:46 left, seemingly putting things away for the Rams opening a 2-0 lead.
"It got very emotional at that point, but we tried our best to keep our heads up," Ottumwa senior Abaya Selema said. "We knew we were going to get a chance to get it back."
Nearing the final five minutes of the season, Ottumwa was able to get a golden opportunity at one of the two goals needed to keep their season alive. Franke was knocked down on his run at the goal with just over five minutes left, ultimately resulting in a penalty kick opportunity that Fernandez cashed in on pulling the Bulldogs within a goal.
"You never know what will happen when you get into a scramble like that," Maw said. "The defender overreacted a little bit, got a little too aggressive and we got the call. I wasn't sure we were going to get it. We've had more aggressive fouls called in the box that haven't been called, so I wasn't getting my hopes up. I was pleasantly surprised we finally got one. That was our first penalty kick of the season."
It would be the only penalty kick the Bulldogs would get, resulting in Ottumwa's 49th and final goal of the season. Ottumwa put the pressure on in the final minutes with a shot by Botello that just missed the goal and a shot by Oscar Rodriguez that was denied in the final three minutes.
Finally, with time winding down, Fernandez got a look in between three defenders bending a shot that Arafa was able to just keep out of the goal in the final 20 seconds. The Bulldogs scrambled to get a chance off a corner kick, but Franke was only able to graze the ball on a header attempt as the ball bounced away towards the sideline as time ran out.
"The kids held their own and played with heart all the way to the end," Maw said. "We had a lot more fans here to support us. Even though we lost, the fans had to appreciate the level of soccer and the level of heart these guys played with."
