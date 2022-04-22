OTTUMWA — Schafer Stadium may be colored in Bulldog red.
This week, however, Dutch green has been the dominant color inside Ottumwa High School's home facility.
Two nights after the Pella's defending 3A state boys track champions dominated competition at Don Newell Classic, the second-ranked (2A) Little Dutch added a win in boys soccer action on Tom Kopatich Field. Defensive breakdowns allowed Logan Solomon, Isaac Kalkwarf and Levi VanDusseldorp to find the back of the net in a 3-0 shutout win for Pella, bouncing back from their first loss of the seaosn whil handing the Bulldogs a second straight shutout loss to a state tournament hopeful.
"We're doing very, very well on the season," Pella head boys soccer coach Mark Solomon said. "We had a really tough loss the other night (5-3 on Tuesday) at Newton. Things kind of fell apart for us and we weren't really able to recover. We clawed our way back to make it a closer match, but we didn't play well. It was good to see our guys feeling very positive about this match and making the passes that we needed to make. I'm very pleased with our performance."
While Pella's head coach was pleased with the performance of his team, Ottumwa head boys soccer coach Andy Maw felt an opportunity slipped away from the young Bulldogs. After competing well for 80 minutes in a 2-0 loss to No. 4 (3A) Johnston on Tuesday, Maw felt his team would have a chance to knock off one of Class 2A state championship hopefuls.
Those chances took a major hit less than seven minutes after the opening kickoff. Pursuing a ball deep on their own end of the field, a lack of communication caused Ottumwa players including starting goalie Fabian Espinoza to lose control of the soccer ball.
Logan Soloman took advantage, dribbling the ball past the downed defenders and putting in an easy goal that put Pella ahead 1-0 early in the first half.
"It's really aggravating to go down the way we did. That first goal should not have happened," Maw said. "It seems like that's happened too many times to us already this year. We have to figure out how to bounce back from it."
Any goals allowed as of late by the Bulldogs is proving to be quite a hurdle to overcome. While Ottumwa held their own in offensive chances against the second-ranked Little Dutch, countering 15 shots by Pella with 11 of their own, the quality of strikes and the ability to finish those chances is currently plaguing the Bulldogs with a scoreless streak that is approaching 300 consecutive minutes following Friday's 5-0 loss at seventh-ranked Urbandale, the third of four consecutive ranked opponents for Ottumwa.
"If we can't score goals, we're not going to win anything," Maw said. "The shots are not connecting. Up at Newton during our first weekend tournament, we had a match where we took 22 shots and only one went in. It's hard to win games if you can't finish."
Pella, meanwhile, seemed to capitalize anytime they could catch Ottumwa's defense scrambling on the other end of the field. Kalkwarf scored a goal that was set up through chaos in front of the net off an assist by Isaac Semini less than five minutes into the second half before Van Dusseldorp received a second chance to score his first goal in the 61st minute after Espinoza failed to control his initial save of a shot by Van Dusseldorp, allowing Max Lauman to find the senior midfielder for a match-clinching strike.
"Our defense was really responsible for the best kind of bounce-back we could have," Mark Solomon said. "There were a few mistakes on Tuesday that allowed a few early goals against Newton. The boys were really looking to prove themselves in this match and I think they did a good job."
Both Ottumwa (2-4) and No. 2 (3A) Pella (9-1) host conference matches on Tuesday. The Bulldogs host ninth-ranked (3A) Des Moines East to open CIML Metro conference play while Pella (9-1) welcomes in Oskaloosa for a Little Hawkeye Conference showdown.