Boys soccer: Tough losses close out Trojan season

OSKALOOSA — Felisberto Guezimane would have loved to coach his team on a deep run through the postseason.
It wasn't quite to be this season for the Fairfield High School boys soccer team. Ultimately, the Trojans had to play perfectly to produce a winning record in 2023.
Dominick Van Leuven took advantage of a surprising turnover near the Trojan goal early in the second half, scoring what proved to be Oskaloosa's only regulation goal on Friday in the regular-season finale for both the Trojans and Indians less than four minutes into the second half. While it was the one of the few mistakes made by Fairfield in the match, it was enough to keep the Trojans from ending the regular season with four consecutive victories.
Van Leuven finished what he started on Friday, scoring the decisive goal in the fifth and final round of a penalty-kick shootout after the teams played to a 1-1 draw through 100 minutes. The 4-3 win gave the Indians they boost they needed to open Class 2A substate play Monday with a 4-2 win at home over Albia while the Trojans, needing two more wins to avoid a losing season, ultimately fell 1-0 in their 3A substate opener on Tuesday at Clear Creek-Amana.
"It was a great game that could have gone either way," Guezimane said after Friday's match with Oskaloosa. "We pretty made one mistake that killed the match for us. It was a simple clear, but our keeper made a mistake.
"Still, I'm proud of the boys. They fought much harder than they have at other points this season. It was nice to see us peak at the right time."
Fairfield wraps up a 6-9 season with reason to feel optimistic about the immediate future. The last goal of the season scored by the Trojans came off the foot of Carter Moore, who drilled a shot from over 40 yards out that got past the outstretched arms of Oskaloosa goal keeper Omar Garcia in the 20th minute of Friday's match, giving Fairfield a 1-0 lead.
"Their goal keeper (Garcia) had one heck of a game. The shots that Carter took and the shots from Andrew Titze had to be stopped right on the goal line. He really kept (Oskaloosa) in the game," Guezimane said. "We fought hard for a full game. We started pretty slow this season and had a bad stretch in the middle of the season where we were dealing with so many injuries. We kept going. I feel confident the pieces are there to make a good push."
Oskaloosa (6-11) carried the momentum gained from their Senior Night victory on penalties into a strong start in the postseason. The Indians scored three goals in the first half and never looked back in the 4-2 substate first round win over Albia featuring goals by three players (Van Leuven, Elliot Nelson, Alexander Perla) that all scored during Friday's shootout against Fairfield.
"Hats off to Fairfield. It was back and forth throughout," Oskaloosa head soccer coach Greg Walter said. "There's been so many games that have been so close. It seems like we always end up in a shootout with Fairfield. They never stopped and they battled us. Our keeper had to come up with some big saves. I don't think anyone wanted to give up."
Oskaloosa continues their postseason at Nevada on Tuesday in the 2A substate semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.