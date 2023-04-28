ALBIA — Like the weather in Iowa, the direction of the Albia High School soccer team has been ever-changing.
On Monday, as rain fell throughout Monroe Country, the Blue Demons continued their upward trend winning 7-0 over Centerville securing a third straight win after opening the season with three straight losses. As the weather has changed back to feeling much more like spring this week, however, the fortunes of the Blue Demons have gone in a different direction thanks to a 2-1 loss to Knoxville on Tuesday and a 2-0 loss on Thursday to Chariton.
"You never know what's going to happen. You never know what way the ball is going to bounce. You never know what foot is going to land right," Albia head soccer coach Matt Johnson said. "We've been playing much better over the last couple weeks. We've gotten healthier since the very start of the season. Having Adam Sheffield back is big part of us playing better. We knew these were going to be two big tests (against Knoxville and Chariton) to see if we are truly hitting our stride. I don't think we got put back in our place. I think we got tested by two really good teams."
Case in point, a short-handed Albia squad opened the season suffering a pair of 3-0 losses on the road to Knoxville and Chariton. This week, the Blue Demons were much more competitive hanging with the Panthers despite a 30-6 edge in total shots as Sheffield scored and had a shot at a potential tying goal on Tuesday.
On Thursday, Mason Smith scored both goals at Albia for the Chargers finding the back of the net for the first goal of the match in the fourth minute. Smith doubled the lead with 18:49 left in the first half, but the Blue Demons were able to keep Chariton off the board while making late runs at the net trying to get back in the match.
"Knoxville and Chariton really handled us early in the year, but I don't feel like we had our game legs underneath us at that point," Johnson said. "When you have as many injuries as we were dealing with during the first week-and-a-half, you had kids playing out of position and being relied on a little bit more then they were used to and not in the positions that would be best for them. We've got kids back where they're supposed to be and playing roles that suit them best."
Albia had a second-high 48 shots on Monday against Centerville, including 30 shots on goal with Sheffield collecting a team-leading 10 shots and four total points scoring a goal while assisting on two more. Connor Renaud added a hat trick for the Blue Demons against the Big Reds while Gavin Shaffer, Connor Fisher and Sophie Waber added goals during the home win.
"It felt good to score my first goal of the season," Waber said. "I want to help the team anyway I can, but if I can get the chance I'm going to try to score."
Centerville failed to collect their first win of the season on Thursday, falling 6-0 at Central Lee as hat tricks by Landan Lowenberg and Landon Crank lifted the Hawks. Centerville (0-7) and Albia (3-5) will meet again at Paul Johnson Field later this season on May 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.