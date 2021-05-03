FAIRFIELD — It was every bit the intense battle one would expect from two ranked teams colliding in a late season conference showdown.
In the end, Fairfield head boys soccer coach Felisto Guezimane found both positives and negatives to take away from Monday night's 3-1 Southeast Conference loss to No. 12 (2A) Fort Madison. Mitchell Pothitakis scored all three goals for the Bloodhounds, including two kicks coming after fouls by the 15th-ranked (2A) Trojans in a match that featured 27 fouls and five yellow cards issued.
"On the positive side, we had some good moments where we actually moved the ball and played out game," Guezimane said. "We were forcing Fort Madison to chase us around at times, but there were some moments where we lost our composure. We started playing Fort Madison's game and started chasing them around instead of sticking with the game plan."
The Bloodhounds went back to a familiar formula to find success against Fairfield after winning 2-1 at home over the Trojans earlier this season on a pair of penalty kicks. Fort Madison was able to draw two more chances at penalty kicks on Monday at the Dexter Soccer Complex with Fairfield goaltender Kyle Schubick stepping up to make a stop on the first chance in the 10th minute, keeping Fort Madison's lead at 1-0.
Xavier Kapilimpanga, Fairfield's top goal scorer entering the match with 16 in eight matches, did his best to try and put the Trojans on top early firing three shots in the opening minutes. Reiburn Turnbull, however, was up to the challenge making three impressive saves early in the net for Fort Madison to keep Fairfield off the scoreboard.
"We had two clear chances to go ahead and we missed it. The keeper had some good saves, but my forwards should have finished those better," Guezimane said. "Our guys needed to place the ball better. Taking nothing away from the keeper, but we shot the ball right where he could make a play on the ball. We should have been more clinical when it came to finishing those chances."
Pothitakis, meanwhile, finished a run to the net in the sixth minute beating Schubick on a quick feed from Phillip Goldie to give the Bloodhounds (10-1, 8-0 Southeast) the lead. After making one stop on a penalty kick, Schubick was unable to stop Fort Madison's second attempt as Pothitakis again found the back of the net in the 23rd minute, allowing Fort Madison to carry a 2-0 lead into the second half.
"When you miss those opportunities to finish, you usually pay for it on the other end," Guezimane said. "Giving away penalties again cost us. That was one of the mistakes we made. The other mistake was the attitude of the players. We have to play hard for 80 minutes. We can't pick and chose when we switch it on."
Pothitakis took advantage of another foul on the Trojans, scoring on a free kick off the outstretch hands of Schubick midway through the second half. Fairfield (6-3, 5-3 Southeast) finally made a charge and broke through on the scoreboard late in the match on a run to the net by Eli Moore, but were stopped twice more at the net in the final minutes in a bid to force the Bloodhounds into extra time.
"The guys were a little frustrated with all the diving and all the antics of the Fort Madison players, but it's part of the game," Guezimane said. "You can't let that affect how you play. You've got to keep playing."
No. 15 Fairfield faces the only other Southeast Conference team to beat them this year. The Trojans head to Washington on Thursday looking to avenge a 2-1 home loss to the Demons back on Apr. 19.
BOYS SOCCER
Fort Madison 3, Fairfield 1
FM 2 1 — 3
FF 0 1 — 1
Scoring Summary
Fort Madison — Mitchell Pothitakis goal (Phillip Goldie assist), 6:00.
Fort Madison — Pothitakis goal (penalty kick), 23:00.
Fort Madison — Pothitakis goal, 59:00.
Fairfield — Eli Moore goal (Andrew Twohill assist), 70:00.
Fort Madison: Total Shots — 14 (Pothitakis 9, Xander Wellman 3, Leif Boeding, Will Gager). Total Saves — 8 (Reiburn Turnbull 8). Total Fouls — 13. Yellow Cards — Will Larson, Pothitakis, Nathaniel Swigart, Kevin Wellman.
Fairfield: Total Shots — 9 (Xavier Kapijimpanga 3, Moore 2, Dagan Burnett, Drake Drish, Blake Jarmosco, Andrew Twohill). Total Saves — 5 (Kyle Schubick 5). Total Fouls — 14. Yellow Cards — Moore.