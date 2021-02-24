WATERLOO — Clayton Morris is confident a state championship trophy will be brought home some day by the Ottumwa High School boys bowling team.
Wednesday, however, was not that day for the Bulldogs. For the fourth straight year, Ottumwa was in contention for the program's first state championship heading into the baker rounds at the Class 2A Iowa High School boys state bowling tournament.
For the fourth straight year, the Bulldogs could only watch at the end of the day as the state championship trophy left with another school. This time, it was Clinton that brought home the top prize as Ottumwa finished fourth for the second time in the last three years with a final team score of 3,146.
Clinton marched all the way to a 210-pin margin of victory, following up a team score of 2,278 through the individual rounds with 200-plus scores in four of the five baker games to finish with an overall score of 3,409. Urbandale, who led Ottumwa by just 31 pins entering the baker games, held off a strong charge from Cedar Rapids Xavier to finish second by two pins with a score of 3,199 with a closing baker of 247 by Xavier taking the third-place team trophy away from the Bulldogs.
"I figured it was going to take somewhere around 3,250 to 3,350 to contend for a trophy. There were no weak teams that were in this field," Ottumwa head boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. "We bowled well. We pretty much hit the pocket all day long. We simply couldn't carry at times. When that happens, kids start pressing because they see what's going on."
Reiley Freeman collected his first state medal on Wednesday, placing third individually with a two-game average of 244. Freeman opened the day with six strikes late in his first game to post a 254, vaulting him into contention for the top individual score at state.
"I just kind of told myself not to change what got me here," Freeman said. "I just kept reminding myself to do what I've done all year."
Morris followed up his district tournament championship performance last week at Great Escape by finishing with games of 237 and 216 at state for a 453 series total, placing seventh overall to earn his first state medal. Cooper Kohl paced Clinton's championship efforts on Wednesday, winning the 2A state individual title with a 260 average, beating out North Scott senior Dylan Elam by 30 total pins and Freeman by 32.
"I can't be upset with how we bowled. I don't think we could have done any better," Morris said. "I believe in this team. I believe it's a matter of time until they win this tournament."
Braydon Songer added a two-game series score of 415 for Ottumwa with a 235 in the second game after opening with a 180. Richard Garrett had a consistent day, following up a 204 opening game with a 201 to finish with a 405 series total while Mason Konrad posted a 397 series total that included a 218 second game. Dylan Glick rounded out individual play for OHS with a 383 total, following a 170 opening game with 213 in the second game.