BOONE – The Iowa High School boys state swimming championships will now be decided over the course of two days.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced the expansion of the meet from one afternoon of finals into a two-day, preliminary and finals event. The meet will be held Feb. 12-13 at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation and Wellness Center in Iowa City
The IHSAA Board of Control approved that move and more at Monday’s regular meeting in Boone, including an increase in state swimming qualifiers as recommended by the sport’s advisory committee. The changes will allow for 32 preliminary qualifiers per individual event.
“The University of Iowa has been a tremendous host for our swimming programs,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said, “This expanded format can offer more student-athletes an even greater competitive experience at a top-class facility.”
Preliminary rounds for swimming’s eight individual events will include 32 qualifiers on Friday evening, Feb. 12. The final rounds on Saturday, Feb. 13 will feature 24 team qualifiers in each of the three relay events and consolation and championship heats in individual events.
Long-running discussions from the advisory committee and among the 51 member schools offering swimming brought the options to the board, which approved the measures unanimously. The preliminary and final format is commonly used in club competitions and was adopted by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union in 2018.
New state meet records have been set in seven out of 11 events since the move to the CRWC natatorium in 2018. Six new all-time best marks were set at the 2020 meet.
Swimming recommendations were also approved to move team power point scoring to the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association standards and to adjust awards timing after cool-down periods at the state meet.