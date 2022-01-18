CENTERVILLE — The bad news for John White is that he had to wait a day to get his driver's license.
The good news is the reason why. White and his Centerville swimming teammates competed at home for the first time in program history on Monday, beating Oskaloosa 82-63 in an impressive showing at the Rathbun Area YMCA.
It was quite a 16th-birthday present for White, who helped the Big Reds to the milestone achievement. Besides helping Centerville win the 200 medley and 400 free relays, White finished first in both the 50 and 100 freestyles with a 23.73-second swim in the 50 and a 53.97-second swim in the 100.
"We were all so excited for this. We were talking about it all day in school," White said. "It was nice not to have get in a bus or a van and drive a couple hours away to swim. It's amazing to win it the way we did. We were hoping just to be close at the end, but everyone pushed really well to bring this home."
With her son helping to lead the charge, Centerville head swimming coach Amber White watched on proudly as all eight Big Red swimmers played a part in a very impressive home opener against the Indians. Oskaloosa (4-5) edged Centerville by just five points, 216-211, when the two teams faced off in a season-opening quad meet at Burlington back on Nov. 30.
"We knew that we had to put everything out there if we had a chance to win," Amber White said. "Our numbers are always our issues. We have good swimmers and can put together good races. When you go against teams that have even two or three more swimmers, they can fill races in.
"I told the boys that we had to go all out. They were going to have to swim things they don't normally swim. We only swam two people in the 50 freestyle so I could move swimmers into different events."
On Monday, the Big Reds (4-3) won seven of the 11 varsity races, jumping out to an early 20-7 lead thanks to a 1-2 finish in the 200-yard freestyle from Grant Wilson (2:18.5) and Justin Walker (2:20.31). Walker and Jobie Smith were both honored as senior captains during the historic home meet with Smith's win in the 100-yard backstroke (1:06.59) to help to clinch the dual win.
"We've been here swimming since it went from a club to an official school sport," Smith said. "We're so happy to see how much we've gotten out of it and see how much it's grown."
The Centerville High School swimming program is in it's third year of existence. While the Big Reds are continuing to build their numbers, the young program has already made impressive strides.
"Some of our first practices, we would only swim 3,000-4,000 meters a night. Now, we'll easily swim 8,000 meters and sometimes swim 10-12,000 meters," Walker said. "It's strange just how far we've come as swimmers over that time.
"I was surprised to find out this even became a club. At first, this was just YMCA swimming. Then, we realized we could do this in high school and that was great," Smith added. "It's been incredible to see where swimming has taken all of us."
Nate Sells added a win in the 100-yard breaststroke for Centerville, setting a personal-best in the event finishing the race in 1:12.91. With the meet already locked up, Centerville closed out the night with Sells, Smith, Walker and White swimming to a win in the 400 free relay in 3:59.48.
"I never thought it would be like this. I never thought we would take it this far," Smith said.
"I kind of wished we had one more season. I think that's how every senior feels. It would be really cool to have three or four home meets a year," Walker added.
Centerville will be right back in the pool at Ottumwa on Thursday. The Big Reds will swim against the Bulldogs and Des Moines East at Mike McWilliams Pool, starting at 5:30 p.m.
"I think the other boys that are coming up in this program are going to get to experience so many great things with this program," Smith said. "I think they'll keep bringing this program up to higher and higher levels."