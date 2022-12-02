Boys swimming: Bulldog boys swim with Ames in season opener

OTTUMWA — Tommy Flannery had a plan on Thursday to win the longest race of the night.
Midway through the 500-yard freestyle, Ashton Gevock figured out that plan.
"It realized with about four laps left that he (Flannery) is going to try to sprint past me at the end," Gevock said. "I decided I needed to pull away right now and make that impossible."
As a result, Gevock clinched the first win of the season for the Ottumwa High School boys swimming team pulling away from Flannery and Ames teammate Evan McCorkle. After leading most of the race by less than a second, Gevock won the 500 freestyle by nearly six seconds finishing the race in 5:15.39 beating McCorkle by 5.71 seconds and Flannery by 6.89 seconds.
"You could see watching the race that (Flannery) was trying to draft off Ashton and let him kind of pull him around the pool," Ottumwa head boys swimming coach Cherie Langland said. "Ashton, being the leader, really swam a smart race. He just threw in a little bit more speed, but he continued to swim right down the middle of the lane. There was only so much drafting that could be done."
Gevock's 500 finish would produce the only win for the Bulldogs in the season-opening Iowa Alliance dual with Ames, a team with hopes of placing in the top five as a team in this year's Iowa High School state swimming meet. While the Little Cyclones won most of the races, and the dual with a final scoring edge of 113-55, the Bulldogs made Ames work throughout the meet finishing with five seconds of first place in five of the other 10 varsity races on Thursday at Mike McWilliams Pool.
"They gave Ames a push throughout the night. Some of our guys turned in some incredible times for their first meet," Langland said. "That's due to the work they've put in leading up to the meet, but it's also due to the push they got competing against a team like Ames.
"We were thrilled across the board with the times the boys swam. We were thrilled with the times of the swimmers that were competing for the first time. We had a goal-setting ceremony this week and some of those swimmers have already met their goals."
Gevock nearly scored a second win later in the meet, battling with OHS teammate Nathan Calhoun in a four-swimmer battle to the finish in the 100-yard breaststroke. Two of Ottumwa's three returning state qualifiers from a season ago came within three seconds of the win with Ames junior Justin Shin edging Gevock by .45 seconds, winning the thrilling race in 1:04.44 while Calhoun placed fourth in 1:07.12.
"I knew that was going to be an exciting race," Langland said. "It definitely did not disappoint. When you see those times, what a great place to start the season for those guys. There were highlights in every race from everyone that competed. It's so much fun to see where everyone is starting the season."
Calhoun, Gevock and Cameron Manary opened the night and the season swimming the 200-yard medley relay in 1:43.5. Joining the three returning Ottumwa state qualifiers was freshman Jonathan Miller, who jumped right into the action as the lead-off swimmer in his varsity debut competing in four different events throughout the night for the Bulldogs including runner-up finishes in both the 200-yard individual medley (2:12.46) and the 100-yard backstroke (58.34).
"Jonathan has been a part of our team and around out team for so many years, that it was always hard to believe that he wasn't officially part of our team," Langland said. "Now that he is officially part of the team, that's a little hard to believe. We're glad that he's finally in high school and can finally compete for our team. He definitely fulfilled the expectations we had of him."
Manary, who made a splashy return to the pool last year opening his freshman season with a 23.77-second time in the 50-yard freestyle, lowered that time in the same season-opening event on Thursday finishing the one-lap sprint in 23.32. Manary broke 23 seconds later in the 200-yard free relay, swimming the anchor leg of the race in 22.89 clinching a runner-up time of 1:38.12 for Ottumwa's top team with Cason Palm, Calhoun and Drew Twohill.
"That 200 free relay time was about the same time I swam in the medley relay at state last year. That's very encouraging to see," Manary said. "I still want more. Starting 23 seconds last year and getting it down to 22 seconds by the end of the season, I feel like I've got a chance to get that time down around 21 seconds. I can continue to work on lowering that time this year and every year to come."
Ottumwa dives back into the pool at home on Tuesday as the Bulldogs host Oskaloosa and Centerville for a triangular meet starting at 5:30 p.m. The Bulldogs return to Iowa Alliance action at Des Moines Lincoln on Dec. 8.
